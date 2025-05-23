Siddharth Bhat, CTO of Religare Broking Ltd.
Elevate AI Summit 2025 | 8th May 2025 | Virtual Conference
In this video:
Siddharth Bhat, CTO of Religare Broking Ltd.
Topic: Next-Gen Trading Platforms: Driving Real-Time Decision Making with AI and ML
Key Highlights:
[1] AI/ML is transforming trading platforms through algo trading and real-time market analysis
[2] Sentiment analysis now tunes trading strategies using live news and social media signals
[3] LLMs are enabling near-instant comprehension of economic, political, and financial content
[4] Predictive analytics is powerful, but it’s no magic crystal ball—backtesting remains key
[5] AI is reshaping financial markets by turning massive data into timely, actionable trading insights