Dr. Sandip Pradhan, Vice President & CIO, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd.
Topic: The AI-First Enterprise: Evolving Role of the CIO in Driving Scalable, Responsible Innovation
Key Highlights:
[1] AI is not just a destination, it’s a journey that organizations are at different stages of.
[2] From the Illusionist to the Money Maker—companies evolve in their AI journey.
[3] AI has the potential to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and predict risks.
[4] CIOs now play the role of pilots, guiding organizations from fragmented AI experiments to integrated intelligence.
[5] Embrace AI, as it amplifies your role, not replaces it—those who adapt will lead the way.