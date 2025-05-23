In this video:

Dr. Sandip Pradhan, Vice President & CIO, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd.

Topic: The AI-First Enterprise: Evolving Role of the CIO in Driving Scalable, Responsible Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] AI is not just a destination, it’s a journey that organizations are at different stages of.

[2] From the Illusionist to the Money Maker—companies evolve in their AI journey.

[3] AI has the potential to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and predict risks.

[4] CIOs now play the role of pilots, guiding organizations from fragmented AI experiments to integrated intelligence.

[5] Embrace AI, as it amplifies your role, not replaces it—those who adapt will lead the way.