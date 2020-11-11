Tinker Coders’ launches Children’s Day campaign #BeAProblemSolver

Read Article

This Children’s day, Tinker Coders, one of India’s leading online coding platform, has launched #Beaproblemsolver campaign, a challenge for K-12 students to identify a solution to the problems that are prevailing in the society, such as rising air pollution across the country, during Covid-19. The initiative is designed to push them to find creative ways to solve sustainable development problems using their coding skills. The students can develop mobile applications, 3D designs or make use of online circuits to demonstrate the ideas using Scratch software or MIT App Inventor.

In order to empower children, the campaign wants to convey a message to all young coders and parents to learn through coding and to improvise the concept that coding is not only meant for Engineers or technical work. It can also solve real-life based problems if used appropriately. The initiative is completely driven to bring out both innovative and empathetic sides of young coders while giving them a chance to think or be like entrepreneurs.

This campaign’s objective is to enable kids to think out of the box and develop solutions for environmental issues that they see in their society. These resolutions may hold the potential to cure or curb many relatable ecological issues that are rising at an exponential pace and need immediate attention. Using coding skills, the students can develop problem-solving applications around increasing air pollution, reduction of green cover, etc.

Till now, the campaign has managed to gain more than 10,000 entries and the deadline for submitting the innovations is 14th November 2020. To help students clear all their doubts, Tinker Coders has also organised a live session on Facebook.

Anoop Gautam, CEO and Co-founder of Tinker Coders, said: “#BeAProblemSolver campaign is conceptualised to make children aware of our environment’s alarming situations and also to acknowledge that Coding turns early age children into KidsPreneur as they provide a one-stop solution for different kinds of problems surrounding us.”

Anurag Gupta, Co-Founder of Tinker Coders, said: “For the coders of tomorrow, for the saviours of our environment and for the young hearts who are willing to learn, apply and bring about a change in the society, we hope that #BeAProblemSolver campaign would empower not just specific segments of society but the whole community.”

