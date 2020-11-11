D2C e-commerce sector witnesses 27.86% increase in new sellers from tier-III cities during the pandemic: Report

Read Article

Just ahead of India’s grand festive season, Shiprocket, India’s leading tech-enabled D2C aggregator, has released a report on the state of the D2C e-commerce segment that details various aspects including new sellers, most popular online channel, top product categories, etc. Since the onset of the pandemic, Shiprocket has added several new sellers with 69% new sellers who joined after the global pandemic, availing the brand’s service in September.

The report is an analysis of shipment trends just ahead of the grand festive season in the D2C sector for a period between 1st September and 30th September, with a sample size of over 40, 816 sellers across the country.

The up-and-coming company also observed that the most popular sales channel for new sellers (17.92%) were social media platforms while for existing sellers, it was the online websites (35.19%). The second most popular channel for new sellers was offline channels (12.04%) and for existing sellers, it was noticed that social media (32.75%) was the next most popular sales channel. Shiprocket also noted that the top product categories during the festive season were personal care (18.45%), food and groceries (16.51%), apparel (15.09%), electronics (11.37%), healthcare (7.60%), household and cleaning supplies (4.59%), and jewelry (3.83%).

Speaking on the festive season report, Mr. Akshay Ghulati, CBO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “It is interesting that we are seeing an increased adoption of social media channels for online selling amongst new sellers during the pandemic. We expect that many of these sellers will now also set up their own website to help build their brands and increase online sales. This has been especially true in the personal care segment where we have seen a host of new brands emerge during the pandemic with unique product propositions. Shiprocket is an essential service to provide a superior customer experience and we expect to see strong growth even post the festive season as many of our sellers will continue to build their brands further.”

