Tinker Coders sees 200% more demand in AI, Python and coding courses

The pandemic has brought a revolutionary change in the education industry, making a shift from traditional to virtual medium. It has paved the way for online education to take the front seat, allowing online edtech companies to gear up for a bigger opportunity.

As India is all set to greet online education with its arms wide open, Tinker Coders, an edtech startup focusing on teaching online coding courses to K-12 students, has witnessed a 200 percent demand in AI, Python and coding courses on their platform from the age groups between 6 to 18. The company kick-started with around 1000 subscriptions in the month of April and covered over 2,00,000 subscribers by mid-September across countries like US, UK, UAE, India, Australia, Singapore, Kenya, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mauritius and Japan.

The company aims at making the kids of the 21st century well versed scholars in the field of technology and creativity by providing them online classes under one umbrella on Python and AI, block based coding, app development, 3D Designing, Breadboard based Electronics and Arduino Programming etc. Working with more than 500 educators, the company believes in improving the performance of children in the core academic subjects through coding and experiential learning which leads to the holistic development of the child.

Recently, the Government has announced the New Education Policy where they have made it mandatory for the students from 6th standard onwards to learn coding.

Anoop Gautam, CEO, Tinker Coders said, “The kind of response we are receiving from students even during this pandemic is beyond appreciation. The fact that education, be it on any platform is necessary for every child is being accepted by the parents, and that they are encouraging their children to take up such courses shows positivity even during this situation. We are delighted to have such dedicated students in our club who are wholeheartedly working on projects and delivering their best.”

