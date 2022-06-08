Express Computer


Trellix showcases security’s soulful work and award-winning tech at RSA Conference

Trellix, a cybersecurity company, has its first-ever presence at the RSA Conference. Fresh from marking its first 100 days in business, Trellix will challenge the industry to tackle the talent gap, share the award-winning XDR platform’s momentum, and release new research into Russian cyberthreats and vulnerabilities in the medical industry.

During RSA Conference, CEO Bryan Palma delivers a keynote, “Soulless to Soulful: Security’s Chance to Save Tech”. In his address, Palma offers recommendations to build a stronger cybersecurity workforce and kicks off a new campaign, “I Do #SoulfulWork”. RSA attendees are invited to stop by Trellix booth to participate in campaign activities.

“The industry needs a new approach to fill gaps left by a nearly three-million-person talent shortage. Delivering technologies that learn and adapt to new threats is only part of the solution. We need to invest in talent to get ahead of adversaries,” said Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix.

Trellix was recognized as a winner in the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards in the Next Gen Extended Detection and Response (XDR) category.

“Trellix embodies three major features our judges seek: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways to help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher,  Cyber Defense Magazine.

“SecOps teams are calling on the industry for a new approach to combat the challenges posed by increasingly hostile behavior across multiple attack vectors and the shortage of skilled talent,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer, Trellix.

Rayasam added, “We knew the Global InfoSec Awards competition would be tough and with leading infosec expert judges from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased to be recognized for our XDR platform.”

