Trend Micro brings DevOps agility and automation to security through AWS integration

Trend Micro Incorporated has enhanced agility and automation in cloud security through integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS).  These additions are designed to bring immediate benefit to security, cloud, and DevOps teams leveraging AWS by automating enforcement of security capabilities earlier in the account and resource provisioning process.

“Trend Micro is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with a long-standing history of providing security solutions to help customers address their portion of the shared responsibility model,” said Siva Padisetty, General Manager, AWS Systems Manager, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Trend Micro’s continuing investment in integrations with native AWS capabilities, such as AWS Control Tower and AWS Systems Manager Distributor, reduces onboarding and management friction while adopting an enhanced security posture.”

“We understand that security teams don’t always have complete control or visibility into how cloud instances are being spun up, configured and used across the company,” said Sanjay Mehta, senior vice president of business development and alliances for Trend Micro. “Listening to and understanding customer needs and feedback drives our innovations and collaboration with AWS. Having our solutions plug in natively with AWS offerings like AWS Control Tower and AWS Systems Manager Distributor adds visibility and automates security for our customers.”


