Truecaller appoints Sandeep Patil as Managing Director

Truecaller today announced the appointment of Sandeep Patil as the Managing Director for its India operations, and will be part of the global management team effective May 28, 2019. Based in Bengaluru, Sandeep will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company’s footprint and accelerate revenue growth globally. This strategic move is a significant leadership expansion within the organisation. Sandeep will be overseeing the teams based in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Patil, Managing Director, Truecaller, said, “I am incredibly excited about joining Truecaller. We have a unique opportunity here to provide distinctive and empowering services that can improve the lives of our customers and drive their economic development. We consider India our home market where we want to deepen our presence, engagement and relevance. I look forward to further strengthening our innovative organisation and collaborating with the ecosystem to take Truecaller to greater heights.”

Sandeep brings extensive experience in consumer internet and is a global veteran of banking and financial services industry. Before Truecaller, he led several mandates at Flipkart including launching and substantially scaling the FinTech business, contributing as the Head of Corporate Strategy, and driving the Home and Furniture business unit.

Prior, Sandeep advised world’s leading financial institutions on growth and profitability at McKinsey & Company, London and directed several consumer lending businesses at Capital One Bank in the USA and the UK. He holds an MBA from the London Business School and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Commenting on Sandeep’s appointment, Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Truecaller said, “It is great to have a leader like Sandeep on board. More than 100 million of our daily active users are based in India, making it the most important market for us. We are very excited to have Sandeep join our global management team and to elevate the organisation to connect deeply with customers, employees and partners alike. Sandeep’s expertise and experience in consumer technology, financial services, and his strong global strategic experience will definitely help Truecaller fast track many of our ambitious plans and take it to the next level.’’

