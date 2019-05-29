Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Vodafone Idea partners with CtrlS to tap into large enterprise and SMB market

By Express Computer
Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited announced a strategic partnership with CtrlS, Asia’s largest Tier-4 Datacenter services provider. The collaboration is first-of-its-kind and will allow VIBS and CtrlS to bring together an enriched portfolio of innovative and differentiated products and services.

The partnership will enable customers to successfully embark on a digital transformation journey powered by technologies such as cloud, co-location, managed security services and managed cloud services. It will kick start their digital transformational journey by reducing operational cost, providing on demand scalability, and increasing business agility.

Speaking on association, Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea said, “Companies are increasingly adopting cloud in their digital transformation journey. They need a trusted partner who could offer secure and reliable compute infrastructure for business critical needs. This partnership with CtrlS will help us to offer our customers a comprehensive kit of ICT services for all the telecom needs across fixed line, mobility, cloud, colocation and disaster recovery”.

Adding about this partnership, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters said, “We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Vodafone Idea and strengthen their current portfolio of service offerings. Vodafone Idea and CtrlS joint value proposition stands as the most comprehensive, formidable and integrated offering in the country today”.  This partnership definitively augments Vodafone Idea Business Service’s established vision of being a trusted and valued partner for business in a digital world, and handholding enterprises on their digital journey. With this partnership, VIBS is the only telecom player to provide Tier-4 colocation services.


