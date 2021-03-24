Twitter acqui-hires API integration platform Reshuffle

Read Article

Twitter has acqui-hired the API (application programming Interface) integration platform Reshuffle, as the micro-blogging platform builds improved API to make the developer experience better.

Reshuffle has built an integration platform that lets developers easily build workflows and connect systems using any API.

This will help Twitter that aims to launch Spaces (audio rooms) and Super Follow (a subscription service for creators and their fans) soon.

“We’re doubling down on our investment and ambitions by bringing the Reshuffle team on board. Their experience building developer platforms will accelerate and enhance our work by building the tools that will make it easier and quicker for developers to find value on our platform,” Twitter said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The team will join Twitter’s Developer Platform team, where they will focus on key areas across product, engineering and developer relations.

Twitter introduced the first parts of the new Twitter API last year.

It opened up Early Access to the “Twitter API v2” that enables developers to listen to and analyse the public conversations happening on the platform.

“We recently launched an API product for academic researchers, our first tailored to the needs of a specific part of our community, and we’ve shared our platform roadmap to give developers more visibility into our future plans,” the company further said.

It now includes features missing from the older version, like conversation threading, poll results, pinned tweets, spam filtering and more powerful stream filtering and search query language.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]