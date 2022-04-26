Typeset Looking to Attract Top Tech Talent of India with a Fellowship Program 

Tech Fellowship at Typeset.io is a brand-new, immersive, 4-6 month internship opportunity for technical graduates of India.

Typeset.io is an innovative solution for the research ecosystem, designed and dedicated to being the perfect bridge-enabling research writing and collaboration in one platform. Globally recognized, Typeset is trusted by Nobel laureates and graduates alike. The product roadmap was constructed after careful research and based on feedback from thousands of scholars worldwide. It helped the firm identify critical challenges and solve them with best-in-class features and integrations. Typeset strives to ensure speed, convenience, and productivity.

Holding that view, Typeset is committed to bringing together the best up-and-coming tech talents from across the country under one roof and has come up with an internship program for technical graduates. According to the firm, the internship is a 4-6 month technical opportunity with full-time role perks. Typeset will select 10-20 students, and the best performing intern stands to win an all-expenses-paid trip to top global tech summits like SXSW, the Web Summit, or Google Cloud Next.

Apart from the all-expenses-paid trip, the interns can expect company-sponsored meals and accommodation, competitive compensation packages, weekly mentoring sessions featuring industry experts, MacBooks, regular team lunches and outings, flexible work schedules, relaxation rooms, and many other perks. The firm believes in building a thriving setting where interns can do their best work and thrive.

The Fellowship program is about gaining industry exposure, building networks, and acquiring and developing skills. Hence, it could be a great launchpad for fresh graduates. The program is said to be impactful, immersive, and illuminative. It will give the interns a first-hand experience of creating tech products and seeing their ideas become a reality. Typeset will also offer the interns full access to the tech stack and an opportunity to participate in critical meetings and interact with like-minded people.

The application process is straightforward. Visit the official Typeset.io website for the details. You will find a link to the Typeset Fellowship Program, just fill in your application, and submit it along with your CV. If your application is shortlisted after the initial screening, you will be asked to complete an online assessment, followed by an online interview. You’ll get an answer within 24 hours of your interview.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be: in the final year of their B.Tech/B.E course, enrolled in Tier 1 or Tier 2 engineering college, permanent residents of or are willing to move to Bengaluru, and ready to commit to a full-time schedule for the duration of the program.

Typeset has an impressive track record and is an excellent launchpad for young graduates to consider.