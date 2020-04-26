Uber offers free rides worth 75 lakhs to Delhi Government for transporting frontline healthcare workers

Read Article

Uber recently offered free rides worth INR 75 lakhs to the Delhi Government for emergency services, which will transport frontline healthcare workers, government officials on COVID-19 related duties, and other essential services.

As part of its offer, Uber has partnered with the government to deploy 200 UberMedic cars, free of charge to transport non-COVID patients in coordination with the Centralized Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) Ambulance Helpline.

Uber’s partnership with the Delhi government is part of its global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge, recently announced by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Sharing details about the association, Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “The Delhi Government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19. We feel privileged to be supporting the Delhi government in these challenging times and stand ready to provide essential services to help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology and network of drivers.”

All the UberMedic cars being provided to Delhi government are being fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider. Additionally, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, while moving what matters, all drivers are being trained in safety procedures and being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants to sanitize the cars between rides.

Uber’s recently launched UberMedic service is already facilitating the provision of transporting frontline medical workers in 28 hospitals across 14 Indian cities.

