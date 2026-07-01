UK Realty becomes first Maharashtra developer to deploy Slate Technologies’ AI-powered construction intelligence platform

UK Realty, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, announced a partnership with California-based Slate Technologies Inc. to deploy its AI-powered construction intelligence platform across the company’s construction operations. The move makes UK Realty the first developer in Maharashtra to adopt Slate’s platform, and is part of a wider push by the company to bring artificial intelligence into the way it plans, builds and delivers homes.

The integration will run across project management, quality inspection, site monitoring, procurement optimisation, safety analytics, delay prediction and other key decision-making functions. The aim is simple: fewer delays, tighter cost control, safer sites, and homes handed over to customers on time.

In its first phase, the platform will be deployed across UK Realty’s ongoing projects in Andheri, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, together spanning roughly 20 lakh sq. ft. The deployment will support coordination across project teams, including technical and project-management staff and 1100 on-site workers. UK Realty expects full implementation of the AI modules by Q3 FY2026-27

Commenting on the partnership, Devanshu Bansal, Director, UK Realty, said, “At UK Realty, we want to use technology that genuinely improves how we build and deliver our projects, not technology for its own sake. This partnership with Slate is a real step in that direction. We are not treating AI as a one-off experiment on a single site. We are bringing it across the company, so that better planning and earlier decision-making become the way we work. For our customers, the benefit is straightforward: better-built homes, delivered on time. That is what we are after.”

UK Realty and Slate have completed a baseline assessment that maps where AI is expected to make the biggest difference including cost control, reduction in delays, productivity and on-site efficiency, waste reduction, lower inventory-carrying costs, and improvements in workplace safety. The platform will allow UK Realty’s teams to move beyond traditional, after-the-fact reporting and adopt a proactive, AI-driven model that uses real-time project data and predictive analytics to flag risks early, improve planning accuracy, allocate resources better, and reduce delays and cost overruns.

Commenting on the collaboration, Senthil M Kumar, CTO, Slate Technologies Inc, said, “The UK Realty project marks SlateAI’s entry into the Maharashtra market. The project is specially exciting as it denotes the sector’s increasing focus on data-driven decision-making. Our models will be helping UK Realty project teams achieve better project outcomes.”