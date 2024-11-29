Umwelt.Ai Join hands with PeopleStrong to augment employee experience with advanced analytics

Umwelt.Ai announced a partnership with PeopleStrong, to elevate the employee experience and streamline HR processes. This collaboration will enable Umwelt.Ai’s AI-driven engagement solution to use PeopleStrong’s modern, comprehensive platform and expertise in HR transformations.

This strategic partnership represents a pivotal step in reshaping innovation, efficiency, and agility in workforce management. By combining forces, Umwelt.AI will bring its cutting-edge AI, ML, and NLP-powered employee engagement platform to deliver real-time actionable insights and deep sentiment analysis, tailored to meet the unique needs of organisations. Focused on empowering CEOs and CHROs, the platform equips leaders with the tools to proactively tackle workforce challenges, driving measurable improvements in employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity. Augmented by PeopleStrong’s expertise in HCM, this collaboration enhances Umwelt.AI’s people analytics and engagement solutions, enabling enterprises to seamlessly navigate complex HR transformations and foster a thriving workplace culture.

Delighted with the partnership, Vishal Chopra Founder and CEO, Umwelt.Ai said, “This partnership with PeopleStrong marks a significant milestone in our commitment to redefine the employee experience. By combining Umwelt.Ai’s AI-driven engagement insights with PeopleStrong’s robust Human Capital Management capabilities, we aim to empower organisations to foster a culture of productivity, inclusivity, and employee satisfaction. Together, we look forward to transforming workplaces into dynamic environments where employees thrive. With our current presence in the US, India, and the Philippines, this collaboration will further solidify Umwelt.Ai’s foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, aligning with its rapid global expansion strategy.”



Prakash Rao, President of Customer Success, commented about the partnership, PeopleStrong said, “Through this strategic partnership, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation in HR functionalities and employee experience. Umwelt.AI’s cutting-edge people analytics and engagement solutions will enable our customers to harness their employee data and build an engaged workforce. With India’s employee engagement software market valued at USD 21.98 million in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6%, this collaboration positions us to effectively meet the dynamic demands of modern workplaces. Trusted by over 2 million employees and leading enterprises across India and the Middle East, our constant focus on innovation in HR tech continues to set us apart. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless, tech-enabled solutions that enhance efficiency while fostering positive, engaging workplaces.”

This strategic partnership unites strengths to deliver transformative results. Together, PeopleStrong & Umwelt.Ai will empower organisations to elevate employee satisfaction, boost productivity, and foster a thriving workplace culture—all backed by seamless and integrated HR technology.

