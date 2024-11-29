INKER Robotics launches India’s first state-of-the-art ‘RoboPark’ to democratise access to futuristic technologies

With a mission to build a solid ecosystem for futuristic technologies, INKER Robotics unveiled India’s first state-of-the-art ‘RoboPark’ and signed an agreement with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on the first day of Huddle Global 2024 in Kovalam. The event was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KSUM CEO Anoop P. Ambika, INKER Robotics Co-founder and M.D Rahul P. Balachandran, and INKER CEO Amith Raman.

The ‘RoboPark’ will be established with a total investment of Rs 350 crore, spanning 10 acres of land in Thrissur, one of the three Indian cities recognized by the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC). INKER Robotics will invest Rs 50 crore in the first phase of the project, which will feature four verticals: RoboLand, Teknowledge Academy, Futuristech, and Inkubator. The land was provided by the District Panchayat of Thrissur to KSUM, which in turn, agreed with INKER Robotics to establish the park. These verticals aim to create a vibrant hub for tech tourism, tech education, skill development, job creation, and industry collaboration.

Speaking on the new initiative, Rahul P Balachandran, Founder, INKER Robotics said, “We are excited to unveil India’s first RoboPark at Huddle 2024. This initiative reflects the vision of INKER Robotics to democratize access to futuristic technologies, offering people unique opportunities to experience, learn, innovate, and bring their ideas to life. The cutting-edge facility is dedicated to advancing next-generation technologies for all, while our incubator will empower entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful ventures in today’s competitive landscape. At Huddle 2024, we engaged with key investors, showcased the immense potential of the emerging tech sector, and initiated discussions with academia to integrate valuable research and resources into RoboPark’s ecosystem.”

“Every year over 10 startups will be selected after rigorous checks and RoboPark will fund, mentor, test, and get them in the market through its verticals”, Rahul added.

The park’s RoboLand is an interactive tech hub for all ages, combining education and entertainment to make advanced technology engaging and accessible. It will feature FutureVerse, Makerspace, Orientation Zone, and EcoPark to foster the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Teknowledge Academy is a future-focused educational hub empowering freshers, professionals, and entrepreneurs with tech-driven skills. It will focus on Skill Development in emerging technologies, industry-aligned workshops, and innovative learning environments.

Futuristech will play a crucial role in R&D, with researchers solving real-world problems. It will work towards product development for commercialization and societal impact, industry collaboration, advanced R&D, and sustainable and inclusive innovation. Meanwhile, Inkubator at RoboPark is designed to help entrepreneurs and innovators bring their ideas to market. It will have structured incubation programs, expert mentorship, and access to advanced prototyping labs. It will work towards startup incubation programs, a triple mentorship model, and networking and funding opportunities.

Highlighting the importance of a RoboPark, Amith Raman, CEO, INKER Robotics said, “We have been focusing on futuristic technologies such as robotics, AI, 3D printing, IoT, AR, VR, and blockchain, which are crucial in today’s world. With state-of-the-art facilities, our goal is to inspire and empower the next generation of tech enthusiasts. Further, our park will serve as a unique fusion of cutting-edge technology, innovation, and learning. We (INKER Robotics) have been at the forefront in positioning Thrissur as a tech tourism destination with a special focus on job creation.”