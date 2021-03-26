Union Bank and HPCL launch co-branded contactless RuPay card

Read Article

Union Bank of India – one of the largest Indian government-owned banks of India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited – a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, have announced the launch of co-branded contactless RuPay credit card. The users of this card will get 16X reward points, which would be equivalent to 4% cashback, on fuel spends worth Rs. 500 and above at over 18000 HPCL outlets across the country. Customers will also receive additional 1.5% reward points

from HPCL if they pay for fuel via HP Pay wallet. Customers will also get the benefit of 1% fuel surcharge waiver for fuel transactions at HPCL retail outlets.

The card was launched at a virtual event with the participation of C&MD HPCL Shri Mukesh Kumar Surana, MD & CEO UBI Shri Raj Kiran Rai G, CEO & MD of NPCI, Shri Dilip Asbe, Director Marketing HPCL, Shri Rakesh Misri, Executive Director-Retail HPCL, Shri S K Suri, Shri Dinesh Kumar Garg ED, Union Bank, COO NPCI, Ms. Praveena Rai, and other senior officials.

This is the first time a co-branded branded RuPay credit card is being launched with NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) feature which will enable contactless transactions in-transit for travel by metro, bus, taxi, suburban railways, toll and topping-up FASTags, parking and also for retail purchases. Thus a single card can be used for payments for all requirements thereby avoiding the need to have multiple cards.

The UBI – HPCL contactless RuPay card users will also receive a welcome bonus of Rs. 300 which can be used to purchase fuel at any HPCL retail outlet within 60 days of card activation. Additionally, if customers spend Rs. 5000 in the first month of card issuance, they are entitled for a card Activation Bonus in the form of a shopping voucher from a reputed brand.

The card comes with a nominal joining fee. UBI – HPCL RuPay contactless card offers multiple benefits and offers in the non-fuel category as well which includes entertainment, lifestyle, travel, shopping, food delivery and the likes. The card rewards customers for all their non-fuel purchases with 2X reward points. Additionally, on spending Rs. 1.25 lakh or above in a year for non-fuel purchases, the users will get incremental milestone rewards of 500 points and 100 additional points on Rs. 25,000 spend thereafter. For every purchase worth Rs. 50,000 beyond Rs. 2 lakh for non-fuel purchases, customers will receive an additional 1000 reward points.

Mukesh Kumar Surana, Chairman & Managing Director HPCL said “HPCL is very happy to partner with Union Bank of India and NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay Credit Card with new facilities to enhance customer convenience. This is the first co-branded RuPay Credit Card which is powered with “National Common Mobility Card” features which will help the card holders to have the facility to use this card for metro travel, bus travel, parking fees, FASTag etc. In addition to all the features of a credit card with enhanced offerings and rewards.

HPCL has always been in the forefront of adopting new technologies not only in our products but also in our services. This contactless unified RuPay credit card will help in promoting digital payment ecosystem and meet the expectations of the modern time.

Raj Kiran G. MD & CEO, Union Bank of India said, “We are happy to announce that we are launching the Union Bank HPCL Co-branded credit card on the RuPay platform. Our partnership with HPCL – one of the leading players in fuel retail segment– and RuPay – India’s global card payment network, provides us an opportunity to work together to create value for our customers.”

Union Bank of India is committed to customer centricity designing products and processes that enhance ease of living. Fuel consumption has increased across the country, both in metro and non-metro cities. With our branch network in each and every state across the country, we believe that this product will benefit customers in their daily life. This co-branded credit card brings exclusive rewards and benefits for our customers. Apart from cashback benefits, there is waiver of fuel surcharge while using this card at HPCL outlets. The cardholder also gets Rs. 10 lakhs of accidental insurance coverage.

The Union Bank HPCL Co-branded credit card takes us another step closer to making India a less-cash economy, realizing ‘Digital India’ vision of our Honourable Prime Minister.

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, “We are happy to launch the Union Bank HPCL RuPay co-branded contactless credit card. We believe our partnership with HPCL and Union Bank is set to provide a rewarding and delightful fuel and non-fuel transactions experience to the cardholders. We are also confident that this card will help strengthen RuPay’s customer base as it comes with various attractive benefits and rewards. The launch of this card will also act as a catalyst in re-defining retail shopping for customers by encouraging them to adopt cash-lite and contactless transactions.”

