Uniphore adds Robotic Process Automation technology to accelerate innovation in contact centres

Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, announced today that it acquired an exclusive third party license for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology from NTT DATA to drive innovation, quicken time-to-market and deliver intelligent front office automation for modern contact centres.

This technology deal is one of many components of the global strategic alliance announced earlier between the two companies that deliver solutions to transform the US$ 470 billion dollar customer service market. NTT DATA will continue to own this software and sell RPA services for contact centres.

Uniphore plans to integrate this RPA technology with its CSA platform to develop first-of-its-kind capabilities that automate the front office. By combining unattended and attended RPA capabilities along with Uniphore’s AI and machine learning capabilities, Uniphore’s engineers are developing industry first solutions for both existing and new use cases. Enterprise organisations will now be able to rapidly scale customer service operations, reduce operating costs, boost agent productivity and satisfaction while providing an entirely new, conversational, “hold-free” and “error-free” customer experience.

While specific terms of the deal will not be disclosed, the RPA solution Uniphore now has delivers the capability to design, build, deploy and integrate attended and unattended RPA bots with its Conversational Service Automation platform. Having RPA capabilities built-in and part of the larger solution means the individual modules don’t need to be managed separately, saving time and money.

