CognitiveCare launches AI platform to predict maternal and infant health risks

CognitiveCare, a leader in developing pioneering and cutting-edge solutions for early disease detection and evolution, has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform called MIHIC (Maternal Infant Health Insights and Cognitive Intelligence) to detect maternal, fetal, and infant health risks early. MIHIC is the only platform globally that leverages AI and advanced computing capabilities to analyse all medical, clinical, genetic, radiological, social, and lifestyle determinants to predict early signs of maternal, infant, and fetal risks in pregnant women. Also, MIHIC is the world’s first AI platform to predict and quantify the propensity towards 47 maternal, fetal, and infant health risks early in women.

The start-up was founded in 2018 by Venkata Narasimham Peri and Dr. Suresh Attili. Their early work in maternal and infant health yielded extraordinary results – both the accuracy of prediction and the range of risks that can be predicted – prompted them to bring a laser focus on maternal and infant health. After bootstrapping the company with US$ 300K, they have raised US$ 900K in the seed round with a pre-money valuation of US$ 8M. The funds have been deployed to complete the first version of MIHIC and launch the sales and marketing efforts.

Venkata Narasimham Peri, the Founder, and CEO of Cognitive Care said, “We lose more than 800 women during pregnancy every day globally and millions more go through very complex pregnancies. Advancements in science and medicine, notwithstanding, healthy childbirth still eludes millions of women globally. Evidence strongly points out that more than two-third of maternal and infant health complications can be prevented with early detection and intervention. At CognitiveCare, we achieved it by leveraging AI in detecting and quantifying health risks during pregnancies. Our MIHIC platform is the world’s first AI platform designed to predict maternal and infant health risks using a comprehensive assessment of all the relevant health determinants. Our early successes have opened new opportunities for collaboration with the world’s leading surgeons, scientists, and institutions. Eradicating maternal and infant mortality has become a purpose now and doing so will not be just a testament to our collective scientific temper but a sacred and moral obligation to every girl, woman, and mother.”

