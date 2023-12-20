UrbanMatrix and Orxa Energies Forge Historic INR 20 Crore Collaboration to Propel Drone Manufacturing for Global Market

UrbanMatrix, a trailblazing Drone Technology company headquartered in Bangalore has forged a groundbreaking Research and Development (R&D) alliance with Orxa Energies, an energy systems company and reputed manufacturer of high-performance drone battery packs. This collaboration, estimated at INR 20 Crores, is poised to unleash an export business to address the burgeoning global demand for advanced drone solutions for civil applications.

Orxa Energies is one of the first battery packs in the medium-class drone category to be type-certified in India. Their expertise in this field coupled with UrbanMatrix’s experience in cutting-edge drone systems contribute to developing high-power and high-capacity battery packs for civil applications. The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both companies toward innovation and excellence in the field of aerial technology, with a specific focus on catering to the export market.

Rishabh Verma, CEO, Urban Matrix says, “We’re ecstatic to unveil a landmark collaboration between Urban Matrix and Orxa Energies! This ground-breaking alliance marks a pivotal leap in advancing drone technology for global industrial applications. With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we’re geared up to meet the soaring demand for cutting-edge drone solutions on the international stage.”

“Urban Matrix and Orxa Energies have marked a transformative leap in advancing drone technology for global industrial applications,” said Dr. Prajwal Sabnis, Cofounder, Orxa Energies. “We have been a reliable provider of advanced battery packs for the medium to heavy drone category, and intend to continue to be at the cutting edge of high power and high-density battery packs for drones,” he added.

Established in 2019 by visionary co-founders from IIT Madras, UrbanMatrix Technologies has swiftly emerged as India’s premier drone technology company. Renowned for its cutting-edge drone systems and proprietary software infrastructure, UrbanMatrix excels in seamless drone control and management, setting industry benchmarks. They have made history by becoming the first Indian drone manufacturer to receive type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its 4G-enabled UMT Hawk4G drone. The co-founders, recipients of prestigious awards, including the ‘Best Entrepreneur Award’ from IIT Madras, and the prestigious ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by the DRDO, have solidified their standing with numerous patents and scholarly contributions.

Orxa Energies continues to be a leading battery pack manufacturer in the industry, specialising in the design and manufacturing of high-performance Li-ion battery packs for drones. The company has earned a robust reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology and expertise in both the defense and private sectors, meeting the most demanding requirements. As one of the first companies to achieve BIS certification in the medium to heavy drone class in India last year, and with a portfolio featuring multiple proprietary Battery Management Systems (BMS), Thermal Management Systems, and unparalleled design and engineering expertise, Orxa Energies boasts a prestigious clientele in Aerospace and Defence. The company has recently launched its flagship product – the Mantis; and along with it, aims to augment the EV ecosystem.