Urgent cybersecurity alert: Hackers impersonate Indian Income Tax department using sophisticated malware
- Multinationals with Indian subsidiaries or dedicated tax/compliance functions in India
- Companies headquartered in the United Kingdom or United States
- Sectors including financial services, professional services, manufacturing, and supply chain management
Malicious infrastructure includes domains such as googlevip[.]shop, dadasf[.]qpon, googleaxc[.]shop, and googlem[.]com, along with known XRed trojan file hashes.Immediate Protective Steps Recommended by Mimecast:
- Educate Teams: Reinforce that India’s Income Tax Department never initiates penalties or demands action via email links to downloadable scripts/executables. Treat any such request as fraudulent.
- Verify Independently: Always confirm unexpected notices through official government portals (incometaxindia.gov.in) or verified contact channels – never via email links or attachments.
- Threat Hunt Actively: Scan email, web, and endpoint logs for indicators like Japanese-hosted senders, schema-less URLs, suspicious VBS files, or unusual directories (e.g., C:\SystemUpdates).
Mimecast has already integrated detection signatures for this campaign across its platform and continues monitoring evolving attacker tactics. As threat actors grow more selective and context-aware, exploiting human urgency over sheer volume, organisations must prioritise employee awareness and layered email security