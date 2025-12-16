Cybersecurity: India’s $1 trillion digital opportunity hinges on reskilling

By Adeeba Fatima Dadlani, Chief Business Officer – Quess IT Staffing

India is caught in a digital paradox. While we champion ‘Digital India’ and ‘Viksit Bharat,’ we also hold the dubious distinction of recording one of the highest global ransom payment rates, with nearly 70% of affected organizations paying to recover data, according to an Open Text report. This willingness to pay, fuelled by the relentless rise of AI-powered ransomware and deepfakes, exposes a dangerous truth: our security capabilities are simply not keeping pace with the threat velocity.

As one of the most attacked nations globally, where nearly half of the country’s enterprises have been hit by ransomware, companies acknowledge that the rapid penetration of AI is outpacing available defences. This escalating threat has exposed a massive talent shortfall. Though India hosts roughly 400,000 active cybersecurity professionals, some reports suggest the demand could exceed 1.2 million professionals by 2026. This critical skill gap of nearly 800,000 specialists—particularly in cloud security, identity management, and data protection—is the single biggest vulnerability in our digital architecture.

The Evolution of the Cyber Role

The wave of artificial intelligence is only growing stronger, bringing the primary concern of potential job displacement. While roles like signature-based malware detection and manual log analysis would be automated, this is not the end of jobs in cybersecurity. Instead, it’s the beginning of high-value, highly paid hybrid roles where the professional is less a reactive defender and more a proactive strategic architect.

Traditional security roles are evolving, requiring talent to possess a multi-faceted skillset spanning AI, Machine Learning, and data science. New positions such as AI ethics and compliance professionals, AI security engineers, and threat hunters are gaining traction. The challenge now lies in preparing the workforce for these hybrid roles through targeted reskilling and education, which is vital to ensure India’s cybersecurity ecosystem grows as rapidly as the adoption of new-age technology.

The Roadblock to Resilience

As the evolution of the nation’s cybersecurity landscape is faster than its workforce can keep up, the scarcity of professionals who possess a strong security mindset and technical expertise is turning out to be one of the biggest roadblocks to our resilience. Most professionals today are trained in general IT, but only a few are equipped to handle the demands of cloud-native systems, real-time threat response, or, critically, DevSecOps—integrating security directly into the development lifecycle.

New regulatory frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, CERT-in guidelines, and sector-specific RBI guidelines require professionals who can combine technical skill with legal and compliance expertise. The result is a workforce stretched thin, forcing many organizations to increase dependency on expensive external vendors. This scarcity directly impacts enterprise readiness, leaving businesses more vulnerable to breaches, monetary loss, and reputational damage in an era where cybersecurity is a non-negotiable pillar for business continuity.

A Unified Approach to Talent Development

To address this monumental shortage, there needs to be a unified, three-pronged approach to reskilling and talent development. Organizations, educational institutes, and specialized training centers must collaborate to build a workforce capable of tackling today’s threat landscape.

1. Corporates should invest in continuous learning and certification programs to upskill existing employees into high-value security roles.

2. Universities must integrate applied cybersecurity and compliance into mainstream curricula, supported by practical industry mentorship.

3. Industry-led specialized training centers must focus on boot-camp style, hands-on labs and simulations to bridge the last-mile readiness gap for roles like cloud security engineers, compliance specialists, and SOC analysts.

This coordinated model would ensure India is backed by a sustainable talent pipeline that is resilient against evolving threats.

Cybersecurity is serving as the backbone of India’s goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. A secure cyber-ecosystem would mean protection of national infrastructure, a powerful push for innovation, and deepening public trust in an increasingly digitalized economy. By embedding security into every layer and nurturing budding and existing talent, a partnership between governments, education organizations, and corporates will not only safeguard India’s economic progress but also build an inclusive, resilient, and future-ready nation.