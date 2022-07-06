Express Computer


UserTesting Introduces Test Templates to Help Companies Understand Changing Customer Perceptions Around Inflation

News
By Express Computer
0 7

UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform that enable companies to better understand their customers’ expectations, behaviors, and perceptions around inflation. UserTesting has designed test templates that help organizations adapt to changing economic trends by gathering customer perspectives quickly–and using the insights to make business and product decisions that keep customers loyal during an economic downturn.

According to recent McKinsey findings, consumer confidence has dropped as a result of inflation. By collecting and understanding customer data and insights, companies can address their target customers’ needs to help maintain loyalty for the long term. Failing to do so, companies will leave opportunities on the table and risk losing customers due to poor experiences. UserTesting gives companies clarity into what their customers are thinking and expecting, which provides a distinct advantage over competitors that don’t take human insight into account.

This UserTesting template bundle is ideal for decision makers at consumer-focused companies
and includes pre-built test plans that help them:
● Understand how customers are changing their preferences, habits, and priorities in
reaction to inflated market conditions
● Bolster customer loyalty by understanding how customers hope companies will respond
to inflation
● Make confident decisions when repackaging a product or service by collecting proactive
customer feedback on changes
● Hear how customers will respond to changes in pricing due to inflation

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built sample questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific business needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or directly from a company’s own network. “There’s global uncertainty regarding inflation for consumers and businesses alike. Despite these challenges, businesses still need to create experiences that keep customers returning,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting helps companies uncover opportunities to create new and differentiating experiences, by knowing how their target audience feels at any given time. This allows companies to keep customers at the forefront of every decision and minimize the impact of inflation on the business.”

The new templates focused on consumer expectations around inflation add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.



