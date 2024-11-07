Using AI-Powered Drones to Transform Modern Crop Monitoring and Farm Management

By Pradeep Palelli, CEO and Co-founder, Thanos Technologies

Agriculture, one of the integral aspects of the Indian economy, contributes significantly to food, fibre and fuel production. Nevertheless, the sector is presently contending with escalating environmental issues, population growth and food consumption. Traditional agricultural techniques have fallen short of keeping pace. This has prompted farmers to harness the potential of digital solutions and smart agricultural technology. One notable technology that has garnered significant interest is artificial intelligence (AI)-equipped drones. These drones have the potential to transform conventional agricultural approaches while fostering precision and sustainable farming. This shift is not just about integrating high-tech devices into fields but rather about revolutionising age-old agricultural practices.

The Drone Revolution

Traditionally, farmers relied on visual inspections for crop monitoring. Such methods were often time-consuming and resulted in concerns being overlooked. This is where AI drones emerged as paradigm-shifters. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) include sensors, cameras and imaging tools that help farmers determine the quality of a crop. Furthermore, these UAVs provide accurate pictures from above that allow farmers to spot problems early and act swiftly on them.

Now, let’s delve into the key applications of AI drones in agriculture:

Precision Agriculture

Precision agriculture is a crucial aspect in which drones alter how Indian farmers handle crops. This data-driven strategy enables targeted interventions and optimal resource utilisation, increasing yields and lowering environmental impact. Drones outfitted with multispectral cameras and powerful sensors can gather comprehensive aerial pictures of vast agricultural lands in only a few hours. This feature helps farmers to immediately identify problems such as insect infestations, nutritional deficits, or water stress, allowing for prompt intervention.

Monitoring Crop Health

Drones outfitted with unique imaging technology known as the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) employ comprehensive colour information to assess crop health. Farmers can now watch crops as they grow, allowing them to address any issues as soon as possible in order to save the plants. Moreover, crop health is also monitored by drones equipped with regular cameras. While satellite imaging provides meter-level accuracy, drone imaging can produce millimetre-level accuracy. This means that following planting, stand gaps can be identified, pest issues can be discovered and addressed immediately.

Field Analysis

Drones are also utilised to assess soil health and field conditions. These UAVs can give accurate field mapping, including elevation data, assisting farmers in identifying any abnormalities in the area. The collected field elevation data can also help farmers determine drainage patterns and wet/dry zones, allowing for more effective irrigation practices. Nowadays, some agricultural drone merchants and service providers provide nitrogen level monitoring in soil using upgraded sensors. This further enables accurate fertiliser application, avoiding weak growth areas and boosting soil health for years to come.

Precision Spraying

One of the advantageous uses of drones in agriculture is precision spraying. It consists of the use of UAVs with specialised spraying systems to accurately administer fertilisers, insecticides and herbicides to crops. Such a tailored strategy maximises input efficiency, lowers waste and mitigates the environmental effect of conventional spraying methods.

Pest Detection

AI-driven drones detect pests and diseases prior to their proliferation, facilitating timely intervention. This early warning system mitigates substantial crop loss and diminishes the necessity for broad-spectrum insecticides. As a result, farmers can save their crops and lessen their reliance on toxic pesticides by making the proper interventions at the correct intervals.

Given these advantages, the Indian government intends to improve drone production and accessibility for farmers through a variety of measures. Among these are the Production-linked Incentive (PLI), the Kisan Drone Scheme and the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) Scheme. These measures not only provide financial assistance to local farmers but also offer support to drone manufacturers, reducing reliance on imports. Following the aforementioned drone uses and government plans, Grand View Research’s analysis projects that the agricultural drone market in India will reach USD 631.4 million by 2030.

In conclusion, AI drones have become the efficient drivers of modern agriculture, revolutionising farming practices and fostering precision agriculture. These drones assist farmers in significantly increasing yields and promoting sustainable farming. With technology becoming advanced and more accessible, incorporating AI-powered drones into agriculture will continue to reshape the future of farming, making it efficient and resilient amid global and environmental concerns.