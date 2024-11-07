Empowering Women to Combat Cyber harassment Through Technology

By Zeebee Siwiec, Chief Technology Officer, coto

The digital revolution has transformed our world, making information and communication more accessible, cost-effective, and democratic than ever before. Yet, alongside these benefits, digital platforms have also become a breeding ground for rising cybercrime. While technology is bringing the world closer and making it more transparent, it also mirrors the inequalities, discrimination, and power imbalances of the physical world. Misogyny, sexism, and patriarchal structures have not just persisted but have been reshaped and amplified in the virtual spaces.

Alarming statistics paint a grim picture, as 38 percent of women have experienced online violence firsthand, and a staggering 85 percent have witnessed it happen to others, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. In addition to this, the most common forms of violence reported included: cyber harassment, hacking and stalking, astroturfing (a coordinated effort to concurrently share damaging content across platforms ,misinformation and defamation.

As digital interactions become a fundamental aspect of our lives, we need to find solutions to deal with this pressing issue by fostering safer digital spaces that are free from any bias or discrimination. This demands a comprehensive strategy that blends preventive initiatives with robust response mechanisms, ensuring that the internet becomes a place of connection rather than intimidation.

Before exploring the solutions let’s dive into the broader picture of cyber harassment and the reasons behind the same:

To effectively combat cyberharassment, it’s essential to grasp why it happens. Cyberharassment is closely tied to existing social issues like the power dynamics and gender inequality permeating from historical bias and social conventions. The anonymity of digital platforms often encourages this bad behaviour online as it stems from similar trends and reasons women face bias in the real world. Group dynamics also play a role, with some individuals feeling empowered to harass simply because others are doing so. Often, harassment is a way for individuals to assert power or control, projecting their own insecurities onto others. This behaviour is further justified by minimising guilt, allowing small acts of harassment to escalate quickly.

Addressing this issue requires a deep understanding of how societal norms translate online, assessing how they are carried to digital spaces and reshaping them to foster respect and equality for all. Hence, we need effective solutions that consider the diverse experiences of women across different backgrounds, ensuring that digital spaces remain open, inclusive, and empowering. Effective policies and technological solutions must take into account the diverse experiences of women from different cultural, socioeconomic, and geographical backgrounds. This comprehensive understanding will allow us to craft solutions that are not only technologically sound but also socially equitable.

Here are some ways women can combat cyber harassment:

Ensuring Privacy, User Verification, and Content Moderation: Ensuring that only verified users can access online platforms is crucial for safety and trust. Advanced verification methods, like facial recognition, help prevent impersonation and promote transparency during onboarding. This encourages accountability and builds user trust. Additionally, moderating user-generated content is vital for a safe online environment. Implementing advanced AI algorithms powered by natural language processing enables real-time monitoring of interactions, allowing platforms to detect abusive language and harmful behaviour. This proactive approach doesn’t just respond to issues—it helps stop them in their tracks, creating a safer, more enjoyable experience for women. It’s about transforming online spaces into places where women can feel secure and valued.

Reporting and Blocking Tools, and AI Insights for Prevention: Equipping users with intuitive tools to report harassment and block offenders empowers users to take immediate action. Simple reporting mechanisms and one-click blocking options facilitate the documentation of incidents and seeking help. A responsive support team should be readily available to handle escalations and provide assistance when needed. Additionally, by incorporating psychological insights into AI algorithms, platforms can identify warning signs that may indicate potential harassment. For instance, sudden shifts in messaging tone or increased frequency can signal trouble. By detecting these changes early, platforms can intervene with warnings or limit certain actions, helping to prevent harassment before it affects anyone.

Understanding Cognitive Biases and Tech Design: Cognitive biases, like deindividuation, can contribute to cyber harassment. The anonymity provided by online platforms can encourage harmful behaviour that individuals might not exhibit in face-to-face interactions. To address this, technology developers can design platform features that counter these biases. For example, implementing reminders of community guidelines before posting can prompt users to think about the real-world impact of their words. This simple intervention can promote accountability and help shift online behaviour toward greater respect and civility.

Encouraging User Education and Building a Culture of Safety: User education is crucial for safety measures to be effective. Platforms should provide resources that empower individuals to deal with harassment, equipping them with the tools they need to protect themselves and others. By enhancing digital literacy, users can navigate online spaces with greater confidence, making them less vulnerable to cyber bullying or crime. At the same time, fostering a culture of safety means creating an environment where users feel a sense of ownership and responsibility for maintaining a safe online community. Promoting respect, support, and vigilance can significantly reduce the likelihood of cyber harassment. Ongoing collaboration between tech developers, community members, and advocacy groups is essential to stay ahead of evolving threats and to build inclusive, respectful digital spaces for everyone.

Addressing cyberharassment is crucial, as it empowers women to participate freely in digital spaces. The responsibility falls on both the digital space provider and users as well to keep online platforms safe and secure that function on mutual respect and awareness, especially for women. This effort demands collective creativity and flexibility to ensure that all users feel valued and safe, enabling women to thrive without fear of harassment.