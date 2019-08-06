UST Global to hold nation-wide hackathon

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced the launch of the first edition of ”d3code”, a hackathon for college and university students, currently pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s degree courses across the country.

d3code (pronounced as decode) allowed students solve some of pressing problems faced by people in their daily lives and to test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills.

Participants can register for the hackathon at https://ust-global.hackerearth.com between August 5 and 31, 2019.

They will be grouped together in teams of four and notified about the private challenges they have to attempt in September.

Speaking about the event, Alexander Varghese, country head – UST Global said the hackathon, was specially designed to bring young minds from across the country to work with experts in the technology and innovation.

The finals of the event will be held here on December 1 and each member of the 20 finalist teams will receive a conditional job offer to join UST Global, India.

