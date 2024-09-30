UST to expand India presence with State-of-the-art Kochi campus and create over 3,000 new jobs in the next 5 years

UST announced plans to expand its presence in India by adding over 3000 new jobs at its upcoming Kochi campus in the next five years, as it gets ready to inaugurate its own campus in Kochi, Kerala, by December 2027. The company, which has set itself a target of 6,000 employees in the next five years, currently employs more than 2,800 people in its existing facility at Infopark Kochi.

The foundation stone for UST’s new Kochi campus that will come up in a sprawling 9-acre land at Infopark Kochi Phase 2, was laid, by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST. Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kochi; Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST; Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer & Kochi Center Head, UST; Anil Pillai, Vice President, Campus Development Team, UST, Shilpa Menon, UST Thiruvananthapuram Center Head; Sheffi Anwar, General Manager – Business Operations & Workforce Management, UST; and other leaders and employees, were present.

The new UST campus in Kochi, which will be completed in three years, will be a 10-floor building and 4400 seats, with an area of over 6,00,000 sq. ft. This campus will also have a modern gym for employees, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1400 seats. It will also be incorporating the latest technology, and energy efficient measures generating green energy. When the Kochi campus goes on stream, it will become the second owned campus in India for UST after Thiruvananthapuram.

UST, which already has a facility operating out of Infopark Kochi, currently caters to US, UK and APAC clients from almost all domains such as healthcare, retail, telecom, financial services/asset management, and hi-tech. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new campus building, Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST, said that the new campus will not only strengthen UST’s presence in the region but also attract more clients and create new work opportunities, positioning Kochi as a dynamic hub for innovation and growth.

“I congratulate and wish the best to UST in building its own campus at Infopark. The company has shown high levels of commitment and determination in setting this goal of having its own state-of-the-art space in the industrial hub of Kerala, and the results will soon show off,” said Susanth Kurunthil, Chief Executive Officer, Infopark Kochi.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, spoke high of the state-of-the-art infrastructure planned for the campus and appreciated the architecture company’s role in shaping its vision. “Ever since UST began its Kochi operations in 2007, we have been able to post steady growth. The strategic location of Kochi aids companies to easily connect and reach out to other IT locations in South India. This aspect, along with Kochi’s development in social and physical infrastructure arenas, has helped UST attract talent from other locations. With UST’s own campus coming up in Kochi, we will be able to add jobs and customers in a big way, Alexander Varghese added. Kochi has built a name as the industrial capital of Kerala. Kochi boasts of advanced infrastructure, a large and highly skilled workforce, and a supportive business environment. With the aim of having its own campus in the city, UST had started the pre-construction work before Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer & Kochi Center Head, UST, who expressed pride in the project’s progress, also spoke about the challenges that had arisen, and how the company had overcome all hassles to stay firmly in track. Anil Pillai, Vice President, Campus Development Team, UST, unveiled the new campus design for Kochi Center at the event. Founded in 1999, UST, which began its India operations with its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has expanded its presence across India with offices in Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur.