SAS joins CoRE-AI to shape responsible AI innovation in India

SAS, a leader in data and AI, announced its participation in the newly launched Coalition for Responsible Evolution of AI (CoRE-AI), India’s leading multi-stakeholder coalition, that brings together over 35+ members including India’s AI-first startups, think tanks, research organizations, universities, and industry players. The coalition, hosted by The Dialogue as its secretariat, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the responsible development, governance, and deployment of AI in India. CoRE-AI aims to provide a collaborative platform for stakeholders to address critical aspects of AI governance, skilling, awareness, and technical competencies. By fostering cross-sector partnerships, the coalition seeks to drive AI innovation while ensuring ethical standards and mitigating potential risks, making everyone feel part of the journey.

As part of CoRE-AI, SAS will leverage its global expertise to contribute to both India’s leadership and the global advancement of responsible AI development. Central to this mission is the SAS Data Ethics Practice (DEP), founded in 2021, and led by Reggie Townsend, Vice President of the DEP, who also serves on the board of EqualAI, a nonprofit organization focused on reducing unconscious bias in the development and use of AI. By championing ethical AI practices and building AI governance frameworks that address India’s unique challenges while aligning with international standards, SAS aims to shape a future where AI innovation thrives responsibly. Through active participation in CoRE-AI’s working groups, SAS is committed to developing governance models that ensure AI benefits society at large, positioning India as a pivotal leader in the Indian and global AI landscape.

India has already laid a foundation for responsible AI innovation through NITI Aayog’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, which identifies key sectors for AI deployment, such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and smart cities. Further, the IndiaAI Mission, recently approved by the government, outlines seven pillars—compute, capacity, foundational models, datasets, application development, future skills, startup financing, and safe and trusted AI—designed to ensure AI evolves responsibly. CoRE-AI aims to build on these efforts, leveraging the collective expertise of its members to advance responsible AI development in India.

Jameela Sahiba, Secretariat, CoRE-AI, said, “We are delighted to welcome SAS as a valued member of the Coalition for Responsible Evolution of AI. SAS’s global expertise and insights into AI governance and ethical frameworks will be invaluable in shaping India’s approach to responsible AI evolution. Their participation in CoRE-AI will undoubtedly enhance our collective efforts to ensure that AI is harnessed for the benefit of society while mitigating potential risks. We look forward to their contributions and the valuable perspectives they will bring to our discussions.”

Reggie Townsend, Vice President – Data Ethics Practice, SAS, said, “AI is transforming every facet of society, and the organizations that harness its potential ethically will define the future. Our partnership with CoRE-AI underscores our unwavering commitment to Trustworthy AI—AI that is transparent, accountable, and human-centered. By leading with integrity and responsibility, we aim to unlock AI’s full potential and ensure that it serves as a force for good, driving progress and protecting what matters most – human values and societal well-being.”