Vaibhav Palan joins Tata Projects as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Vaibhav Palan has joined Tata Projects as its Chief Digital and Information Officer. Prior to this role, Vaibhav was the Head of Digital Products and Technology APAC and Vice President at Holcim Global Digital Hub.

Says Vaibhav, “I am thrilled to begin a new journey as the Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) at Tata Projects Limited. It is truly an honor to be part of an organization that stands for excellence, innovation, and nation-building through transformative projects. I am looking forward to driving digital transformation and leveraging technology to create impactful, sustainable solutions aligned with the company’s vision.”

Prior to joining Holcim, Vaibhav held the position of Corporate CIO and Head of Technology & Digital at Piramal Enterprises Limited, where he focused on digital transformation initiatives and established a Center of Excellence. His career also includes significant roles at Mercator Solutions FZE, Cox & Kings, and NIIT Technologies | Sabre Corporation, contributing to product development, technology strategy, and offshore development. Vaibhav began his career at Motech Software and NIIT Ltd – British Airways – TPF DDC as a Project Lead and Senior Systems Associate, respectively.

Vaibhav holds a Master’s degree in Information Management from Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research. He also earned a degree in Software Engineering & Systems Management from NIIT and a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from Bhavans College – Mumbai University. Additionally, he has obtained various certifications, including Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization from the University of Virginia, Digital at Core from Open SAP, Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner from IBM, Salesforce Trailblazer from Trailhead by Salesforce, and Microsoft Power Platform from Microsoft. Vaibhav is also a Certified ScrumMaster, Project Management Professional (PMP), AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, Certified Professional for ORACLE 8i DBA, and Sun Certified System Administrator for SOLARIS 8 Operating Environment.

Throughout his career, Vaibhav has demonstrated a strong commitment to leveraging technology to drive business growth and efficiency. His expertise spans operations management, product development, and technology strategy, making him a valuable asset in the digital transformation landscape

Vaibhav’s leadership expertise is powered by an impressive academic foundation, including a Master’s in Information Management from Welingkar Institute and certifications in PMP, ScrumMaster, Enterprise Design Thinking, and AWS Cloud Practitioner, among others. His vast experience includes key roles at Piramal Enterprises Limited, Mercator Solutions, and Cox & Kings, where he championed cutting-edge digital initiatives.

At Tata Projects, Vaibhav is set to steer digital innovation and harness technology to advance transformative solutions for nation-building.

Join us in congratulating Vaibhav as he embarks on this exciting new chapter to shape the future of digital excellence at Tata Projects!