Vantage Circle Partners with Paradiso to Enhance Employee Engagement

Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement platform announced a strategic partnership with Paradiso Learning Solutions, a complete eLearning solutions provider. This partnership will enable Vantage Circle and Paradiso Solutions will not only improve employee engagement but also foster an authentic & vibrant employee experience for companies of all sizes. It will provide a seamless employee experience and the best user experience, focusing on bridging the gap between employees’ personal development through the learning management system and their engagement.

Vantage Circle aims to shape an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Paradiso offers LMS and course catalog as eLearning products, course development, &

managed training services. One of the best award-winning, it aims at making learning

accessible, affordable, and simple for companies or organizations worldwide.

“We look forward to partnering with Paradiso Solutions and revolutionizing the employee

experience across organizations. We strive to provide the employees and the managers an

integrated platform to leverage the employee engagement gap”, says Partha Neog, CEO and

Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are sure that employee experiences will reach the next level in the LMS by partnering with Vantage Circle. Improving employee engagement within the LMS will be much easier with the partnership,” says Sachin Chaudhari, CEO of Paradiso Solutions.