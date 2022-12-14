Express Computer

Veeam appoints Larissa Crandall as Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances

Veeam Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, announced the appointment of Larissa Crandall as Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances. Most recently the Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances at Gigamon, Crandall is an industry leader that will guide Veeam’s investments in a global partner and alliance ecosystem that ensures customers’ data is protected across multiple environments, whether Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS or Kubernetes.

“Data is the most important asset that businesses own, which also makes it vital that it is protected from ransomware attacks and unplanned outages,” said Larissa Crandall, Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances at Veeam. “I’m excited to work alongside our sales, marketing, research and development, and engineering teams to build strategies that are mutually beneficial to our Veeam partners and alliances, while also ensuring the highest level of data protection and recovery for our joint customers. I’ve long admired the strong Veeam brand and their commitment to the channel. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and am confident the alignment and collaboration we create will lead to even greater success as Veeam continues to accelerate its enterprise presence.”

Crandall has spent her entire career in the channel working for security, networking and cloud vendors. The foundation of her career was spent working for Connection, a large solution provider leading enterprise, commercial and public sector teams. She joins Veeam after four years at Gigamon where she led the global channel and alliances organization to record channel contribution growth, developed the partner program and was an integral part of the partner-first strategy. Crandall also helped launch the creation of the Gigamon Playbook, built and executed creative demand generation, training and enablement programs, as well as the development of GTM solutions to accelerate revenue.

“With more than 35,000 partners and alliances, our 100% partner-driven global ecosystem is critical to the success of every aspect of our company,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “Larissa’s appointment underlines the importance we place in our partners. She has a proven passion, vision and a track record of leading programs and extended teams to heightened success based on collaboration, alignment and mutual strategy. Veeam continues to evolve but our partner-focused approach to build, market, sell and integrate Veeam solutions and Veeam-powered services remains one of our highest priorities.”

