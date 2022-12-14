Akamai Cloud Computing ties up with legal tech start-up, Zolvit for bolstering its cloud infrastructure

Akamai Technologies, the cloud company that powers and protects life online, and Zolvit, a legal tech start-up and India’s largest Governance, Risk, and Compliance service provider, announced that they are collaborating to strengthen Zolvit’s cloud infrastructure. Zolvit will be consolidating its infrastructure into a single cloud provider with the help of Akamai Cloud Computing and its storage capabilities. It was getting difficult for Zolvit to manage their cloud infrastructure across several cloud providers because of the complexity, managing customer experience, as well as the cost and maintenance requirements. This will help them save close to 30% on their IT expenses.

Zolvit’s workloads include serving 5,000+ unique customers on a daily basis, managing 60M+ cases for their litigation management SaaS platform – LIBRA, and over 10,000 MSMEs hosted on their integrated accounting and GST platform – Dash.

Mitesh Jain, Country Manager, Akamai shared that “The ever-increasing operational overheads and complexities in the on-premises hardware have pushed for rapid adoption of cloud computing platforms across verticals. Many businesses are reassessing their cloud alternatives for various reasons, including competitive pricing, spreading risks and data loss, need for better support and avoiding vendor lock-in.”

“Zolvit is India`s largest legal services platform, we are excited to work with them and provide simple, affordable cloud services with locations that reach all the way to the edge. We will continue to work together and explore more avenues for enhancing the performance and security for Zolvit’s end users.”

Akamai Cloud Computing open tools, documentation, and live support will simplify onboarding to minimize the deployment time, enabling Zolvit to power, scale, and accelerate workloads and applications securely around the globe. Zolvit will leverage Akamai Cloud Computing and its storage expertise to create better experiences for its end users. They intend to expand beyond the delivery of legal services and establish a platform that is much more solution focused.

Zolvit’s dev, QE, and staging workloads have been moved to the Akamai Cloud Computing platform, and migration of their production workloads is currently underway. They have already witnessed higher performance delivery per dollar, meaning that developers were more productive in staging environments, deployment, and in ensuring the right amount is being used for the right workloads.

Commenting on the collaboration Rajkumar Ganapathy, CTO, Zolvit said “One of the key initiatives that we started during Q2 of 22-23 was to consolidate our infrastructure for better management, flexibility and to save costs. We were looking for a single cloud provider that aligned with all our requirements and Linode, Akamai Cloud Computing was our preferred choice because of their simple, affordable, and accessible infrastructure and superior support that put our team at ease.”

Earlier this year, Akamai announced an agreement to acquire Linode for approximately $900 million. Linode’s developer-friendly cloud computing capabilities combined with Akamai’s market-leading edge platform and security services will provide businesses with a massively distributed platform to build, run and secure applications. Akamai is expanding its global footprint with the addition of around 12 new Linode data centers across North America, APAC, LATAM, and Europe by the end of 2023.