Veeam India and Women In Cloud launch #WICxSkillsReady challenge at VeeamON India tour

Veeam India, in collaboration with Microsoft and Women In Cloud, announces the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge at the VeeamON India Tour. This innovative program aims to upskill professionals in AI and cybersecurity, preparing them for DevSecOps roles. The challenge is designed to help individuals validate their skills through Microsoft Applied Skills, a verifiable credential that builds trust with hiring managers in an AI-centric economy. These credentials can be earned through interactive, lab-based assessments on Microsoft Learn, offering flexibility for self-paced learning and accommodating various schedules.

Upskilling the industry with verifiable credentials

The 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report from Microsoft and LinkedIn highlights a significant demand for AI skills, with 66% of leaders stating they would not hire candidates without these capabilities. Additionally, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) reports a shortfall of around 1 million cybersecurity professionals in India, with demand outpacing supply. Only about 15% of IT professionals in India hold cybersecurity certifications, emphasizing the need for specialized training programs.

In response, Veeam India, Microsoft, and Women In Cloud are committed to equipping over 1,000 individuals with industry-recognized credentials, enabling them to excel in AI and cybersecurity roles. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, industry ally to advocate for the program, stated, “We are excited to empower individuals and organisations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy. Our continued partnership with Women In Cloud underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive and skilled workforce. Through the #VeeamOnIndia tour we endeavor to offer exclusive insights and skill-building workshops to professionals to enable them to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving AI economy”.

Cutting-Edge VeeamON India Tour

The #VeeamON India Tour is set to be a cutting-edge event, offering industry-recognized credentials, exclusive insights, skill-building workshops, robust networking opportunities, and practical solutions not found elsewhere. It is the premier event for professionals seeking to master DevSecOps roles, advance their AI/Cyber skills, secure high-paying positions, and develop modern tech solutions with enhanced security.

This three-day, multi-city, in-person experience will feature keynotes, thought leadership panels, skill-building sessions, scholarship announcements, and extensive networking opportunities with over 30 speakers, including industry leaders, subject-matter experts, community partners, and Women In Cloud Brand Ambassadors. Key topics will include Data Resilience, Copilot & AI, Data Protection & M365 Backup, Veeam Data Center (VDC), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Collaboration & Partnerships.

Innovative cyber detective game

As part of the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge, the Cyber Detective Game offers participants a unique opportunity to test and enhance their cybersecurity skills. This engaging game transforms players into digital detectives, challenging them to analyze data and solve mysteries, providing an innovative and interactive way to learn cybersecurity.

“Through initiatives like the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge supported by Microsoft, we aim to develop the next generation of DevSecOps ready professionals and promote a culture of innovation and inclusivity,” said Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-Founder & President of Women In Cloud.

Accelerate your professional journey

The #WICxSkillsReady Challenge at the VeeamON India Tour is a movement to empower professionals with the industry validated skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving AI economy. Join us for this transformative experience and take the next step in your professional journey.