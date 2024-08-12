Vertiv launches new AI Hub, featuring industry’s first AI reference design portfolio for critical digital infrastructure

While artificial intelligence (AI) use cases are growing at an unprecedented rate, expert information is scarce for pioneering data centers. Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recognises this knowledge gap and the urgency of accessing this information, leading to the launch of their AI Hub. Partners, customers, and other website visitors will have access to expert information, reference designs and resources to successfully plan their AI-ready infrastructure.

The Vertiv AI Hub features white papers, industry research, tools, and power and cooling portfolios for retrofit and greenfield applications. The new reference design library demonstrates scalable liquid cooling and power infrastructure to support current and future chip sets from 10-140kW per rack.

Reflecting the rapid and continuous changes of the AI tech stack and the supporting infrastructure, the Vertiv AI Hub is a dynamic site that will be frequently updated with new content, including an AI Infrastructure certification program for Vertiv partners.

“India is at the forefront of the AI revolution, with industries rapidly adopting AI technologies to enhance efficiency and drive innovation through Indian organisations in key industries verticals are adopting AI and this is expected to expand at rapid speed. However, as organisations race to implement AI solutions, there is a significant knowledge gap regarding the infrastructure necessary to support these advancements,” said Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head, Strategic Programs, Vertiv India. “To address this need, the launch of the Vertiv AI Hub serves as a comprehensive resource for partners and customers, providing expert insights, reference designs, and tools tailored for AI-ready infrastructure. By equipping our stakeholders with the right knowledge and resources, we are committed to enabling a sustainable and efficient AI ecosystem in India, ultimately supporting the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in AI innovation.”

Sean Graham, Research Director, Datacenters at IDC, noted, “Virtually every industry is exploring opportunities to drive business value through AI, but there are more questions than answers around how to deploy the infrastructure. A recognised infrastructure provider like Vertiv is valuable to businesses building an AI strategy and looking for a single source for information.”