Verint expands AI bot portfolio to Calabrio customers

Three months after announcing its merger with Calabrio, Verint, The CX Automation Company, is already delivering on the promise of the combined company. Starting today, Calabrio customers have direct access to Verint’s AI-powered bots through the Verint CX Automation Platform.

This milestone underscores Verint’s commitment to delivering business outcomes now, without requiring customers to migrate or replace existing infrastructure. Customers across the combined portfolio now benefit from a broader set of market-leading capabilities: Calabrio customers can further unleash their workforce management (WFM) and conversational intelligence investments with Verint AI-powered bots, while Verint customers gain access to Calabrio’s industry-leading workforce and analytics solutions.

“What we’ve built isn’t a roadmap – it’s a reality,” said Jaime Meritt, chief product officer at Verint. “In just three months, our team delivered an integrated platform giving every customer access to the most comprehensive CX Automation capabilities in the market.”

Calabrio customers now have access to Verint AI-powered bots including: