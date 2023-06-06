Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report: Frequency and Cost of Social Engineering Attacks Skyrocket

Verizon Business today released the results of its 16th annual Data Breach Investigations Report (2023 DBIR), which analyzed 16,312 security incidents and 5,199 breaches. Chief among its findings is the soaring cost of ransomware – malicious software (malware) that encrypts an organization’s data and then extorts large sums of money to restore access.

The median cost per ransomware incident doubled over the past two years, with 95% of ransomware incidents that experienced a loss costing between $1 million and $2.25 million. This rise in cost coincides with a dramatic rise in frequency. Last year, the number of ransomware attacks was greater than the previous five years combined. That prevalence held steady this year: Representing almost a quarter of all breaches (24%), ransomware remains one of the top cyberattack methods.

The human element still makes up the overwhelming majority of incidents, and is a factor in 74% of total breaches, even as enterprises continue to safeguard critical infrastructure and increase training on cybersecurity protocols. One of the most common ways to exploit human nature is social engineering, which refers to manipulating an organization’s sensitive information through tactics like phishing, in which a hacker convinces the user into clicking on a malicious link or attachment.

“Senior leadership represents a growing cybersecurity threat for many organizations,” said Chris Novak, Managing Director of Cybersecurity Consulting at Verizon Business. “Not only do they possess an organization’s most sensitive information, they are often among the least protected, as many organizations make security protocol exceptions for them. With the growth and increasing sophistication of social engineering, organizations must enhance the protection of their senior leadership now to avoid expensive system intrusions.”

Anshuman Sharma, Associate Director CSIRT & Investigative Response, APJ, Verizon Business said,” The findings of the 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report show that social engineering attacks have increased sharply with increased connectivity and advances in AI. Pretexting or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, made up 50% of all incidents, is the ability to clone information and present it in a trustworthy manner, even inaccurate information, by exploiting human vulnerabilities.

The report also highlights alarming trends, such as the doubling of the cost of ransomware incidents in the last two years. The median loss more than doubled from last year to $26,000, with 95% of incidents costing between $1 and $2.25 million. We see this in India, where similar attacks have increased across all industries, with the human element being a major factor.”

Like ransomware, social engineering is a lucrative tactic for cybercriminals, especially given the rise of those techniques being used to impersonate enterprise employees for financial gain, an attack known as Business Email Compromise (BEC). The median amount stolen in BECs has increased over the last couple of years to $50,000 USD, based on Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) data, which might have contributed to pretexting nearly doubling this past year. With the growth of BEC, enterprises with distributed workforces face a challenge that takes on greater importance: creating and strictly enforcing human-centric security best practices.

“Globally, cyber threat actors continue their relentless efforts to acquire sensitive consumer and business data. The revenue generated from that information is staggering, and it’s not lost on business leaders, as it is front and center at the board level,” said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President at IDC. “Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report provides deep insights into the topics that are critical to the cybersecurity industry and has become a source of truth for the business community.”

In addition to the increase in social engineering, other key findings in the 2023 DBIR include:

● While espionage garners substantial media attention, owing to the current geopolitical climate, only 3% of threat actors were motivated by espionage. The other 97% were motivated by financial gain.

● 32% of yearly Log4j vulnerability scanning occurred in the first 30 days after its release, demonstrating threat actors’ velocity when escalating from a proof of concept to mass exploitation.

● External actors leveraged a variety of different techniques to gain entry to an organization, such as using stolen credentials (49%), phishing (12%) and exploiting vulnerabilities (5%).

One of the ways that enterprises can help safeguard their critical infrastructure is through the adoption and adherence of industry leading protocols and practices. Verizon recently became the first nationwide telecom provider to become a participant of Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS): a global initiative that provides crucial fixes to reduce the most common routing threats that can be exploited by attackers. Participation in MANRS demonstrates Verizon’s commitment to implementing industry best fixes to common routing threats and best practices geared at helping to prevent cyber incidents for customers on the network.