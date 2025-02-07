Express Computer

Verizon Business appoints Mark Trumble to lead cybersecurity sales for Asia-Pacific

Verizon Business announced the appointment of Mark Trumble as Head of Cybersecurity Sales for the Asia-Pacific region. Mark will lead a team of regional cybersecurity specialists dedicated to addressing the increasingly complex security requirements of Verizon’s enterprise and government clients.

Backed by one of the world’s largest IP networks and sources of threat intelligence, Verizon Business offers a suite of managed security services enabling enterprise customers and governments to identify, defend, detect and respond against cybersecurity threats.

Mark brings more than 25 years of diverse experience in go-to-market strategies, solution development, partnerships, and cybersecurity leadership. His career includes senior roles at NTT, Fujitsu, and most recently, Infotrust, where he successfully developed and implemented high-impact cybersecurity offerings and capabilities for clients across various industries and risk profiles.

“The Asia-Pacific region in particular continues to face a surge in sophisticated cyber threats such as espionage and vulnerability exploitations,” said Robert Le Busque, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific for Verizon Global Group. “Mark’s deep expertise and leadership will enable businesses and governments across the region to strengthen their resilience and confidently navigate the demands of a rapidly evolving technology landscape with Verizon.”

Verizon’s presence stretches across 29 cities in 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The company serves 99% of Fortune 500 companies, including over 85 Commonwealth and State Government agencies. The company also operates an Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) in Canberra monitoring over 61 billion security events annually.

This appointment highlights Verizon Business’s growing commitment to driving innovation and growth in the Asia-Pacific region, where the demand for advanced communication and cybersecurity solutions continues to expand year-on-year.

