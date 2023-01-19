Versa Networks is Industry’s First SASE Provider to Earn Compliance with ‘Make in India’ Initiative

Versa Networks, a leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it is the first and only SASE provider which has earned compliance with the country’s “Make in India” initiative. As a result, Versa is positioned with a strong competitive advantage over companies not in compliance, particularly related to Federal sales.

The “Make in India” initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of India in September 2014 as part of a wide set of nation-building initiatives. This Government of India initiative is designed to make and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products in India and incentivize dedicated investments into manufacturing. The policy aims to create a conducive environment for investments, develop a modern and efficient infrastructure, and open new sectors for foreign capital. The initiative targets 25 economic sectors for job creation and skill enhancements.

Versa has made significant investments in India over the years, and today is the only SASE vendor with an established India office conducting software development, managed services, technical support, sales, and pre-sales in India. The company also has most of its branded hardware manufactured in India through its local contract manufacturer Jabil.

“Versa has been committed to India from the inception, initially starting out with an engineering function and later on adding pre-sales, post-sales support and finance functions,” said Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Versa Networks. “Versa appliances are already being manufactured by Jabil in Pune. We are proud to have achieved Class 1 ‘Make in India’ certification. This is a testament to our confidence in India’s engineering and manufacturing.”

“Versa has shown a strong commitment to India with our dedicated engineering function and focus on rapidly growing India market, where Versa is seeing significant traction,” said Pallav Maru, Versa V.P. (India Operations). “The Government of India is pushing organizations to become ‘Make in India’ compliant, and insists that all Federal organizations need to prioritize procuring from companies that are ‘Make in India’ compliant over the ones that are not. Our ‘Make in India’ compliance is also important for our managed services partners because it gives them a significant advantage in large Federal deals.”

Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE delivers organically developed best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both, managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation integration by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated SASE architecture for high performance and security. Dell’Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84-percent market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report; and Frost and Sullivan ranks Versa as the #2 worldwide market share leader in SASE. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.