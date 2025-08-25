Express Computer

Vertiv completes acquisition of great lakes data racks & cabinets

Vertiv Holdings Co announced the successful completion of its previously reported intent to acquire the Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets family of companies (“Great Lakes”), a leading manufacturer of innovative data rack enclosures and integrated infrastructure solutions. The ~$200 million acquisition expands Vertiv’s rack, cabinet and integration solutions for white space applications.

“We are pleased to officially welcome the Great Lakes team to Vertiv and begin innovating new white space solutions,” said Gio Albertazzi, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer. “Great Lakes brings exceptional talent and capabilities that will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions, furthering Vertiv’s capabilities to customise at scale and configure at speed for AI and high-density computing environments.”

The integration of Great Lakes’ expertise with Vertiv’s existing portfolio is expected to deliver significant customer benefits through streamlined infrastructure sourcing, faster deployment through pre-engineered solutions, enhanced operational efficiency with factory integration of Vertiv™ power and cooling solutions, improved scalability for AI and edge computing applications, and comprehensive support through Vertiv’s global service network.

Established in 1985 and headquartered in Edinboro, PA, U.S., Great Lakes operates manufacturing and assembly facilities in the U.S. and Europe. Its portfolio includes standard and custom racks, integrated cabinets, seismic cabinets, and enhanced cable management access options for both retrofit and greenfield applications. This addition strengthens Vertiv’s end-to-end critical digital infrastructure offerings, enhancing Vertiv’s ability to provide the industry’s most complete set of products and services for critical digital infrastructure needs.

