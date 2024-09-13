Vi raises security standards with PCI DSS 4.0 certification, ensuring safer customer transactions

Leading telecom operator Vi announced a significant achievement by attaining the Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard version 4.0 (PCI DSS 4.0) certification for its retail stores & payment channels. This positions Vi as the first telecom operator in India to secure this prestigious certification, further highlighting its commitment to safeguard customer payment information through adherence to the highest global security standards.

PCI DSS 4.0, established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), represents the most rigorous and up-to-date security protocols designed to protect organisations handling credit and debit card transactions from data breaches and fraud.

The PCI DSS 4.0 certification is already mandated by RBI Guidelines for banking and financial institutions in India. Vi’s achievement of being the first telecom player to be granted this certification marks a significant turning point for the telecom sector. This certification will not only boost customer confidence but also play a crucial role in building trust and maintaining customer loyalty.

Commenting on this development, Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vi, said, “At Vi, the security of our customers’ data is not just a priority, it is our commitment. Achieving PCI DSS 4.0 demonstrates our commitment to having the best security measures in place. We are immensely happy to be the first telecom operator in India to be granted this certification, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to setting industry benchmarks and investing in cutting-edge security technologies.”

Vi worked with Vista InfoSec, a renowned security consulting firm, to achieve this certification. Narendra Sahoo, Founder & Director of VISTA InfoSec, said, “Working with Vi on their PCI DSS 4.0 certification was a remarkable experience. Their commitment to achieving this industry-first milestone, supported by strong management and a dedicated team, highlights their focus on securing customer payments.”

Vi’s commitment to data security is further underlined by its earlier distinction this year, as the first telecom operator in India to achieve SOC2 Type II attestation. With the addition of the PCI DSS 4.0 certification, Vi continues to solidify its leadership in the telecom industry, consistently focusing on protecting its customers’ data and setting new standards for best security practices in the industry.