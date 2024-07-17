Virendra Sehwag invests in homegrown fintech Getepay to spearhead the digital payment revolution in India

Express Computer

Getepay, is thrilled to announce the onboarding of cricket legend Virendra Sehwag as part of its mission to revolutionise digital payments in India. Sehwag, renowned for his explosive batting and strategic acumen, joins Getepay in its journey to empower merchants across Bharat with cost-effective digital solutions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Virendra Sehwag said, “I am thrilled to be onboard Getepay and be a part of their digital innovation journey. We at Getepay are building digital offerings, especially for Bharat, which has excited me to be part of this journey. I am sure we will take this to maximum merchants in the coming days and enable cost-effective solutions for the merchants.”

Mentorship and vision

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, former Chair of TIE Global and a significant mentor to Getepay since its inception, highlighted, “The start-up’s impressive trajectory. “Getepay is the gateway to a smarter, more connected, and digitally safer India. Getepay has been my biggest investment so far, and we have focused on providing the best digital payment services to our merchants and partners,” stated Sharma.

Founder’s vision

Pravin Sharma, Founder and CEO of Getepay, shared his vision for the company: “At Getepay, our vision is to create a safe, secure, and efficient payment ecosystem with a comprehensive package of products and services that enable businesses of all sizes and shapes to scale and grow. We think that payments have a long way to go from here, backed by policies from the regulator and the government. We want to be an active player in the payment ecosystem, providing services to merchants through continuous innovation leveraging technology.”

Funding and expansion

Getepay has raised over $4 million from prominent investors, including Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Hyderabad Angels, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, DBR Ventures LLP, and Yogesh Chaudhary. The company currently works with over 1.5 million merchants and more than 150 banks across almost every state in India. Looking ahead to 2025, Getepay plans to expand its payment and digital services to its existing merchant base and aims to reach 2.5 million merchants. The company also intends to expand internationally, with advanced plans underway.

The Importance of digitisation

Digitisation is crucial for business growth in the current era. Digital payments have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, with UPI becoming one of India’s most widely used digital payment options. The Getepay Merchant Platform offers a holistic digital solution for merchants, including UPI QR codes, a completely digital platform, a website, a payment gateway, HR, CRM, and more.

