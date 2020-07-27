Vodafone Idea And Amdocs Collaborate Into A Single Digital Experience Platform

Read Article

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), a leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the successful migration of Idea postpaid customers to Amdocs’ digital monetization system. One of the world’s larger and more complex postpaid migrations, the consolidation will offer improved customer service and digital experiences to Vodafone Idea’s customers. Most of the migrations were achieved while working remotely during the global lockdown, using new methodologies, best-in-class practices and various collaboration and deployment tools.

VIL in partnership with Amdocs mobilized the data flow management for the consolidation of its digital business systems, to further improve the business agility and simplify operations.

Speaking on the announcement, Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Amdocs to complete the consolidation of Idea and Vodafone postpaid customers without any business disruption. The partnership will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, thereby providing an enhanced customer experience to our postpaid customer base.”

“In today’s ever-changing business environment, it’s important for service providers to focus on customer experience and win their loyalty,” said Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. “VIL values customer centricity and understands the importance of digital transformation in providing improved customer service and digital experience. We’re proud to have partnered with VIL for the migration of customers to the Amdocs digital monetization system, which will further ensure streamlined and improved operations for the merged entity.”





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]