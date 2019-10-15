Vodafone Idea Business Services and Nokia partner to launch SD-WAN

Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd., the country’s leading telecom operator, today announced its partnership with Nokia to roll out software-defined networking in a wide area network (SD-WAN) services for start-ups and enterprises. Through SD-WAN deployment, VIBS will offer advanced networking and connectivity solutions and enable enterprises to dramatically increase the speed of deployment, flexibility, and control. It is a software-defined network for digital business to securely access applications in a multi-cloud environment.

The services will be offered in partnership with Nokia and is built on Nokia’s Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) that will provide enterprises with an application-driven network that seamlessly and constantly adapts to the real-time demands of cloud computing, mobility, and digitization. This will further allow connections across the business and cloud to be intelligently and dynamically programmed from a centralized location. By using centralized software to manage the network, it becomes easier to control, more agile and ready to adapt to future connectivity requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Business Services, said: “We are glad to partner with Nokia to roll out SD-WAN services and help our customers in their digital transformation journey. This partnership enables us to offer an industry-first, multi-tenant, Managed SD-WAN solution which enables enterprises of all sizes to access applications securely across multiple clouds. The enterprises will be able to leverage a more reliable, multi-transport Wide Area Network solution managed through a centralised portal that will provide greater control, agility, speed of deployment with reduced operational cost.”

Nitin Dahiya, Account Director, Nokia India, said, “The Virtualized Services Platform by Nokia’s Nuage Networks will enable Vodafone Idea to boost customer connectivity and aide their digital transformation journey. This partnership allows Vodafone to offer advanced networking and connectivity solutions, as well as enabling their customers to optimize business and cloud services. With the Virtualized Services Platform, Vodafone Idea gives control of the network back to the customer, making them more agile, adaptable and flexible. “

