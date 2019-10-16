Vodafone Idea targets small businesses with do it yourself website builder

Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited today launched WebBuddy – a complete suite of online presence tools that can power Small Businesses. WebBuddy is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) website builder, which enables small businesses to set up their professional responsive websites, get advanced business email, or start selling products through an integrated e-commerce solution.

Speaking on the launch, Anil Philip, SVP-Products, Solutions and Partnerships, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Digital India provides tremendous opportunities for small businesses, MSMEs, however, many of them still shy away from taking their business online because of the perceived technology and cost challenges. With WebBuddy we are making it easy, simple and cost effective for small businesses to grow their online exposure and enable their business.”

Sharing his views Jorge Carvalho, General Manager, Hostopia, said, “We have a longstanding relationship with Vodafone Idea and look forward to supporting them in this journey to provide innovative solutions that can transform its business service offerings to small business customers. Through this collaboration, Vodafone Idea will be in a position to start servicing the needs of these businesses by providing all of the critical tools that they require to help develop a brand, easily get their business online, start selling, and increase their online exposure so that they get in front of the right customers.”

WebBuddy’s Content Management System (CMS) includes 100+ customizable templates by industry, eliminating the need for any kind of coding allowing small businesses to DIY and customize their needs. Additionally, WebBuddy also offers search engine optimization support, custom domains, business emails, social integration, and email marketing tools among others. WebBuddy has been developed in alliance with Hostopia, a white-label platform for suite of small business solutions.

