Who is Vyomamitra? Here’s All You Need To About Robots!

Robotics has been creating a plethora of disruptions in the tech space. The latest endeavour of uplifting robotics seems to be from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ISRO would send ‘Vyomamitra’, a ‘lady robot’ in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft. This is even before orbiting astronauts on India’s first manned mission to space on December 2021.

To talk about ‘Vyomamitra’, it was the centre of attraction at the inaugural session of the ‘Human Spaceflight and Exploration – Present Challenges and Future Trends’ on Wednesday.

Who is Vyomamitra But?

A combination of two words ‘Vyoma’ (Space) and Mitra (Friend), had taken everyone by surprise when she introduced herself to the audience that had gathered there.

To quote her, “Hello everyone. I am Vyomamitra, the prototype of the half humanoid, been made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission.” She further stressed on her role in the mission and said that she can monitor through module parameters, raise an alert, and also perform life support operations. Additionally, she can also perform activities like switch panel operations.

Vyomamitra can also be a companion and talk to astronauts, recognise them and respond to their queries. ISRO chairman K Sivan had told reporters that humanoid would stimulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system.

ISRO is about to undertake two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021.

Where Is Robotics Headed In The Future?

As per a Forrester report, robots are most likely to eliminate 6 percent of jobs by 2021. Robotics is already designing the next generation of robots that would look, feel and act more human. Several industry experts have stressed on the concept of rescue robots. All-terrain robots (ATR), will actually function as a team by sharing their live locations, discoveries, search patterns, and more.

As technology advances, we would be spectators to the vast knowledge that technology would be unfolding in the upcoming days.

