Dell Technologies Presents BFSI Technology Conclave and Awards 2020

The Express Computer magazine, a part of the Indian Express Group will kick off the two day residential BFSI Technology Conclave (#BFSITechConclave) in Pune.

One of the largest congregation of IT decision makers / senior executives and partners in India, this year The event will see the best from the BFSI sector participate as speakers and share their views on the way ahead for one of the biggest financial markets in the world.

The keynote address will be delivered by Shanai Ghosh, CEO and ED, Edelweiss General Insurance Company. One of the newest players in the country, Edelweiss has built a cloud native platform, which will run some of the most innovative insurance offerings in the market.

The special Address will be from Amit Saxena, Deputy CTO, State Bank of India. The bank has used analytics extensively and the YONO platform has also been performing well. Amit will try and explain the achievements of the bank.

Gururaj Rao, VP & CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Group will talk on Using RPA for taking efficiency to a new level. Followed by a presentation from Nitin Agarwal, President & Group CIO, CTO, & CDO, Edelweiss Financial Services. He will share with the audience on How to build a digital foundation for growth. Nitin has taken a lead for building the API infrastructure, Cloud platforms and analytics infra.

A fireside chat will be conducted between Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, NSE and Srikanth RP, Group Editor, Express Computer and CRN India. It’s important to note NSE has recently been announced as the number one exchange in the world in terms of derivatives trading and number three in equities trading.

The highlight of Day 2 will be the keynote address by Hardayal Prasad, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Card.

Other major speakers include Deepak Sharma, Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank. He will speak on ‘Digital transformation is not a sprint but a marathon’.

AI is the most promising of technologies and Bajaj Allianz has implemented many AI based initiatives. Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head – Technology, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will talk about ‘AI as an agent for transformation’.

Next up will be another fireside Chat between Sharad Saxena, CTO, Bank of Baroda and Srikanth RP, Group Editor, Express Computer and CRN India. The Bank recently amalgamated Vijaya and Dena Bank making it one of the five top banks in India.

The event will also recognise the initiatives of various technology based business transformation initiatives undertaken by bankers from various fields. They will be awarded with BFSI Digital Innovation Awards.

The technology gathering will have the following partners – Dell Technologies, Progressive Infotech, Exponentia.ai, Utimaco, VDA Infosolutions, Automation Anywhere, Qlik, MoEngage India, NEC Technologies India, Poly.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]