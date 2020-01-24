Express Computer
Home  »  Videos  »  Weekly WrapUp  »  Weekly Tech News Roundup – January 2020 Week 4 | 24 Jan 2020

Weekly Tech News Roundup – January 2020 Week 4 | 24 Jan 2020

A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer and CRN India

VideoWeekly WrapUpVideos
By Express Computer
1 9

A week that began with leaving only two online food delivery giants to compete in India and ending with ISRO developing a humanoid for space mission Gaganyaan! Here is your quick update on the happenings in the IT industry this week…

Zomato acquires Uber Eats for $350 million | http://bit.ly/30Otd65

Sundar Pichai pushes the need for AI regulation | http://bit.ly/30Zv3RT

Karnataka to set up Centre for the Internet of Ethical Things | http://bit.ly/2GkYLHq

Softbank funds IoT solutions company Skylo | http://bit.ly/2sXSZsc

Vyomamitra- ISRO’s first woman robot to be sent to space | http://bit.ly/2uu38gm

You can also watch video on YouTube here


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.