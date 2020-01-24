Weekly Tech News Roundup – January 2020 Week 4 | 24 Jan 2020
A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer and CRN India
A week that began with leaving only two online food delivery giants to compete in India and ending with ISRO developing a humanoid for space mission Gaganyaan! Here is your quick update on the happenings in the IT industry this week…
Zomato acquires Uber Eats for $350 million | http://bit.ly/30Otd65
Sundar Pichai pushes the need for AI regulation | http://bit.ly/30Zv3RT
Karnataka to set up Centre for the Internet of Ethical Things | http://bit.ly/2GkYLHq
Softbank funds IoT solutions company Skylo | http://bit.ly/2sXSZsc
Vyomamitra- ISRO’s first woman robot to be sent to space | http://bit.ly/2uu38gm
