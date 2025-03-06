We are leveraging AI and IoT to create smarter, more intuitive home appliances that enhance user convenience, and optimise energy consumption: Sanjeev Agarwal, VP – Innovation, CTO & Head of ESG, Crompton

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Sanjeev Agarwal, VP – Innovation, CTO & Head of ESG, Crompton, discusses how the organisation is leveraging IoT, AI, and cloud computing to smartify home appliances, make them energy-efficient, and more consumer-friendly. He discusses AI-driven automation, predictive maintenance, and sustainability measures, and how Crompton’s advanced BLDC platform, smart fans, IoT-enabled geysers, and intelligent lighting solutions are serving this purpose. Agarwal then elaborates on Crompton’s sustainability strategy, including product design for energy efficiency, innovation driven by ESG, and local supply chains. He sheds light on Industry 4.0 deployment, for example, through digital twins and predictive analytics, to foster supply chain resilience.

In the backdrop of concerns of data privacy in Indian consumers’ world with ever-smarter devices, he quotes Crompton’s appeal for secure data practices in accordance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act. Lastly, he offers observations on a game-changing AI-based home energy system that has the potential to revolutionise Indian homes’ consumption of electricity for price, efficiency, and sustainability.

Crompton has been a household name in India for decades. How are you leveraging emerging technologies like IoT, AI, and cloud computing to make home appliances more intelligent, energy-efficient, and consumer-friendly?

At Crompton, IoT plays a pivotal role in our product innovation strategy, driving us to continuously enhance the consumer experience through connected, smart technologies. Our commitment to evolving lifestyles is reflected in the development of IoT-enabled products such as IoT water heaters, IoT air coolers, smart lighting solutions, our range of SilentPro ceiling fans, and our next-generation advanced BLDC platform, Nucleus. These products integrate IoT capabilities to offer greater convenience, energy efficiency, and improved functionality.

Through the Crompton Experience and Innovation Centre, our largest R&D facility, we explore cutting-edge IoT and AI technologies that empower us to create sustainable, energy-efficient solutions. These innovations not only meet the growing demands of modern consumers but also ensure that our products have a reduced environmental impact.

With IoT integration, we have redefined the way consumers interact with everyday appliances, making them smarter, more efficient, and easier to control. Our IoT-enabled fans and pumps, equipped with features like silent operation, energy savings, and enhanced performance, have strengthened our leadership in the market and laid the foundation for future product innovations.

Smart appliances today go beyond just being connected. What innovations do you foresee in the home automation and consumer electronics space that will redefine how consumers interact with their appliances?

Smart appliances today are no longer just about connectivity—they are changing how consumers use their homes. The premium home appliance segment is witnessing rapid growth, driven by advancements in AI, IoT integration, and intuitive design. Consumers are looking for products that not only perform efficiently but also enhance their lifestyle through automation, personalisation, and energy efficiency.

At the core of this shift is seamless integration. Crompton’s SilentPro Blossom Smart fans reflect this evolution, offering IoT-enabled controls via Alexa, Google Home, and the MyCrompton App. Features like radio frequency technology allow effortless operation, while scheduling and sleep mode options add to user convenience. Similarly, our Solarium Qube IoT geysers bring smart functionality to water heating, with Wi-Fi-enabled controls, pre-set modes, and voice assistant compatibility for a hassle-free experience.

Energy efficiency remains a priority. Nucleus is an in-house advanced BLDC platform that consists of an efficient motor, robust electronics, and smart connectivity, aimed at enhancing product performance, reliability, and efficiency. Our ActivBLDC fans maximise energy savings without compromising performance, and smart lighting solutions provide flexibility in brightness, scheduling, and colour selection—all controllable via the MyCrompton app. As urbanisation grows and sustainability initiatives become more common, the demand for energy-efficient smart technology is rising. Consumers are actively upgrading their homes with IoT-driven appliances that offer both convenience and reduced energy consumption.

Looking ahead, the evolution of home automation will go beyond user commands. AI-driven automation will enable appliances to anticipate needs through predictive scheduling and learning-based adjustments. The integration of IoT sensors will allow remote monitoring, enhanced control, and optimised energy usage, making everyday use more convenient.

At Crompton, innovation is a year-round priority. Our Experience and Innovation Centre, the company’s largest R&D facility, is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology, smart connectivity, and energy-efficient solutions. By leveraging AI, IoT, and customer-centric design, we are shaping the future of home automation, where appliances are not just smart but intuitive, efficient, and easily integrated into daily routines.

AI is transforming industries across the board. How is Crompton integrating AI and generative AI into product design, predictive maintenance, and enhancing customer experience? Are there any exciting AI-driven projects in the pipeline?

With our IoT-connected products, we leverage collected anonymous data to derive useful analytics for our consumers. For example, our advanced BLDC IoT fans on the Nucleus Platform provide insights on energy consumption patterns with detailed history on run time, energy consumed, and energy savings compared to traditional induction motor fans. The data is collected with consumer consent in accordance with government data privacy policies and used anonymously to process insights that benefit them directly.

We’re also working on NextGen technologies combining AI/ML with data science tools integrated into the product design, which positions us to move from descriptive to predictive maintenance capabilities.

These future generative AI models will help consumers anticipate failures before they happen, allowing them to schedule maintenance for electrical appliances such as water heaters or coolers by simply connecting with our customer care directly from the app itself.

As sustainability becomes a priority, how is Crompton using technology to develop eco-friendly appliances, optimise energy consumption, and contribute to a greener future?

At Crompton, sustainability is a core principle that drives our innovation and product development. We are committed to integrating energy efficiency, eco-friendly materials, and responsible manufacturing practices to contribute to a greener future. Our efforts have placed us in the top 4 ranking of the S&P Global ESG ranking within the household durables industry.

Our centralised ESG data helps us monitor key metrics such as greenhouse gas emissions and resource utilisation. We ensure that our initiatives align with our long-term environmental goals.

We have significantly enhanced energy efficiency across our product categories. Our ceiling fans now adhere to BEE Star ratings, delivering up to 60% energy savings compared to conventional models. In water heaters, improved insulation has resulted in a reduction in standing loss, making them more efficient while maintaining optimal performance. Our lighting solutions have also evolved, with improvement in luminous efficacy as part of BEE star rating upgrades. Additionally, we are also working to upgrade the efficiency and reliability of our pump sets in line with PV module technology. Our focus is to enhance performance and ensure long-term durability, strengthened now with the introduction of our XTECH platform. Designed, developed, and ‘Made in India,’ this platform reinforces the importance of a robust local supply chain network and a commitment to continued innovation.

Sustainable material usage is another priority. We have made strides in optimising our raw materials with the usage of materials with a low carbon footprint through value engineering and also enhancing resource efficiency in production. Our packaging now incorporates recycled materials, reducing environmental impact while promoting a circular economy. Furthermore, we prioritise local sourcing, minimising transportation-related carbon emissions and supporting local economies.

Compliance with regulatory standards remains a key focus. We rigorously adhere to EPR mandates, BIS, and BEE norms to ensure the highest levels of product sustainability and safety. Our automation-driven processes streamline operations, reducing environmental impact while improving efficiency.

Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding our portfolio with energy-efficient and sustainable products. By leveraging consumer insights and technological advancements, we aim to provide smarter, greener solutions that meet evolving market demands. Our journey towards sustainability is continuous, and we remain dedicated to enriching lives through responsible and innovative solutions.

With disruptions in global supply chains, how is Crompton leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies like digital twins, blockchain, or predictive analytics to make its supply chain more resilient and agile?

Crompton stands out among consumer durables companies by fully embracing Industry 4.0 technologies in both our in-house and outsourced manufacturing operations. At the heart of our digital transformation is our proprietary Manufacturing Execution System, developed entirely in-house.

This cloud-integrated system does far more than simply automate production processes. The system provides comprehensive control and real-time monitoring of our entire manufacturing flow, ensuring complete end-to-end traceability for every single product that leaves our facilities. This traceability has been invaluable during global supply chain disruptions, allowing us to quickly identify and address potential bottlenecks.

The predictive analytics capabilities built into the system have transformed our production efficiency, helping us optimise manufacturing. These data-driven insights enable us to make proactive decisions that have strengthened our supply chain resilience.

Perhaps most innovative is our implementation of digital twin technology through our cloud-based platform. By creating virtual replicas of our manufacturing processes, we can simulate changes, test improvements, and identify potential issues before they impact physical production. This capability has proven especially valuable in maintaining agility despite global supply challenges, allowing us to rapidly adapt our manufacturing approach without disrupting ongoing operations.

With the growing adoption of smart appliances, companies now have access to a wealth of consumer data. How does Crompton strike the right balance between personalisation and privacy while enhancing the user experience?

At Crompton, we are committed to leveraging smart technology to enhance user experience while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. As we integrate digital solutions into our products and operations, we ensure that customer insights drive meaningful innovation without compromising personal data protection.

To achieve this balance, we have embedded a Data Privacy Process into all new projects, aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023. We have also conducted a comprehensive Data Privacy Assessment and are actively aligning with the DPDP Bill of 2024 to further strengthen compliance.

From a security standpoint, we have reinforced information security across the organisation. Regular awareness initiatives and training have further fortified our security framework.

By integrating consumer feedback into our product development process and continuously refining our data security measures, we ensure that our smart solutions, like the newly introduced Nucleus Platform, offer both personalisation and privacy. Our approach is rooted in responsible innovation, creating technology that enhances convenience while safeguarding consumer trust.

If you had no constraints on budget, time, or resources, what is one game-changing innovation you would love to bring to the Indian market that could redefine the consumer electronics industry?

If I had no constraints, I would bring to market a comprehensive, AI-powered home energy ecosystem that fundamentally transforms how Indian households interact with electricity. This wouldn’t be just a product but a complete reimagining of home energy management.

The true innovation would be in creating a system that works seamlessly in all Indian contexts—from metro apartments to rural villages—with or without reliable grid connectivity. The technology would be designed to reduce a household’s energy consumption while increasing comfort and convenience.

What would make this truly game-changing for India specifically is optimisation for local conditions: resistance to dust, humidity, and power fluctuations; multilingual voice interfaces supporting regional languages; and price points accessible across economic segments through innovative financing models.

This system would position India at the forefront of the global energy transition while addressing the pressing national priorities of energy security, reducing import dependence, and environmental sustainability.