WE-HUB & Truecaller Sign an MoU to Accelerate Women Entrepreneurship in Telangana

Truecaller, a leading global communications platform, and WE HUB, the Government of Telangana’s first and only state-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote women-led start-ups across Telangana. This is another step by Truecaller to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs in the digital space. The MoU was signed between Ms. Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB & Ms. Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, in the presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, IT E&C department.

Truecaller will extend its Software Development Kit (SDK) to start-ups to improve their user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification. The SDK is designed to help developers build world-class verification infrastructure at lightning speed and has helped multiple organizations drive and scale their businesses. In addition, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth 25,000 USD to promote visibility and scale for upcoming start-ups, their products, and services. Encouraging problem-solving and innovation, WE-Hub & Truecaller will host hackathons on mutually identified problem statements, with rewards and prizes sponsored by Truecaller to incentivize wider participation. Further, leaders of the organizations will extend mentorship and necessary support as requested by women entrepreneurs and startups in the state.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Commerce & Industries, Information Technology Departments, Government of Telangana, who graced the occasion with his presence, commented, “The Government of Telangana has always supported collaboration between entities and believes in the potential and impact of supporting start-ups in the state. The partnership between WE-HUB and Truecaller will reinforce our commitment to this booming sector and give women founders and teams dedicated support in their entrepreneurial journey.”

Talking about the initiative, Ms. Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with WE-HUB and contribute to Telangana’s diverse, vibrant and collaborative start-up ecosystem. As a platform, we are constantly evolving and making efforts to learn, build and give back to the community. We are confident that the entire start-up community will benefit from the smooth onboarding through SDK and increasing discovery of these businesses by advertising on Truecaller. This is another step in our mission to make communication safe and efficient. ”

Commenting on the development, Ms. Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Truecaller to support women-led start-ups with avenues to scale up using innovative platforms. This will not only enable them to go on and spearhead innovation in the country, but will also support them with a suite of benefits like growth, visibility of their products, and networking opportunities with customers. This partnership marks another milestone for WE Hub – aligning perfectly with our vision of accelerating women entrepreneurship across India.”

Over the past four years, WE HUB has been actively working towards enabling women-led start-ups across sectors to scale and accelerate through global market access. To date, WE-HUB has incubated 238 technology-enabled start-ups by Women founders.