Web3 infrastructure provider Zeeve launches data indexing tool ‘Traceye’ for ultra-fast indexing of blockchain data

In a strategic development, Zeeve, a Blockchain Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, has launched a new tool ‘Traceye’, for easy, seamless, and cost-effective indexing of blockchain ledger and smart contract data. By supporting numerous blockchain protocols, appchains, and rollups with Shared and Dedicated indexer nodes, Traceye will make the lives of developers and businesses easier than ever. They will spend less time managing self-hosted infrastructure while directly indexing and decoding raw blockchain data

Traceye accomplishes this task by leveraging open-source data indexing protocols like the Graph network and Subquery. Traceye can cater to all major blockchain ecosystems like EVM, Substrate, and Cosmos SDK Chains through these offerings including appchains and rollups. All major Public networks like Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Gnosis, Fantom, Optimism, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and many more have default support on Traceye.

Traceye extends a multitude of cutting–edge features, such as:

-Ultrafast indexing, backfill data at 5X speed

-Minimise Data lag by more than 50%

-Zero Maintenance: No need to worry about node maintenance

-High Availability with 99.99% uptime

-Chain re-org is synced seamlessly & automatically

-Value-added features

In addition, Traceye also provides flexible offerings for dynamic business requirements. These offerings include Shared Indexers for economical and quick deployment or migration of subgraphs, Dedicated Graph Node for exclusive control and scalability of subgraph projects, and Subgraph Consulting offering customised Subgraphs for businesses’ specific dApp needs.

Dr Ravi Chamria, Co-founder and CEO of Zeeve, said, “With Traceye, users need not worry about any data inconsistency or maintenance of their indexer nodes. Developers building across any DeFi applications, metaverse or gaming Dapp, or on-chain data platforms where ledger/smart contract data is essential can use our managed infrastructure nodes without writing complex code for data retrieval and filtering. This allows projects to ship their dApp in days instead of weeks, leveraging custom GraphQL APIs. We’re certain Traceye will provide users with an easy, predictable, and smooth experience for all their blockchain data needs.”

