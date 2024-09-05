Wibmo partners with meragoHealth to launch co-branded RuPay prepaid program issued by PayU at GFF 2024

Wibmo, a PayU company and a leading innovator in digital payment solutions and security, is excited to announce the launch of a co-branded RuPay prepaid program in partnership with meragoHealth. This program, issued by PayU, marks a significant advancement in how healthcare benefits and payments are managed for both businesses and consumers.

Innovative healthcare services

meragoHealth is a first of its kind health management network that is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare in India. With a consumer-centric approach to care and health expense management, the company is making it easier for businesses to offer valuable health benefits to employees across in-patient, out-patient, and wellness care. Its intelligent technology makes it possible for consumers, and providers to benefit from 100% cashless payments at both in-network and out-of-network points of care.

Leveraging Wibmo’s multi-wallet functionality

The co-branded meragoHealth RuPay prepaid program leverages the multi-wallet functionality of the Wibmo Issuance platform, providing an innovative approach to handling healthcare payments. This functionality allows for multiple wallets to be managed under a single account, offering unprecedented flexibility and convenience for users. Whether it’s covering medical expenses, pharmacy purchases, or wellness services, the program ensures that all transactions are processed securely and efficiently.

A step towards better health and financial management

“We are thrilled to partner with meragoHealth and PayU to launch this innovative RuPay prepaid program,” said Suresh Rajagopalan, CEO of Wibmo. “This initiative is a significant step towards better health and financial management, providing a seamless, secure, and user-friendly solution for managing healthcare benefits. It reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions that enhance both business and consumer experiences.”

Govind Setlur, Co-founder and CEO of meragoHealth, added, “Our partnership with Wibmo and PayU represents a powerful collaboration aimed at transforming the way healthcare is accessed and managed. By integrating our healthcare subscription plans with Wibmo’ s advanced Issuance platform, we are creating a comprehensive solution that not only simplifies healthcare payments but also enriches the overall experience for our users.”

This launch is a testament to Wibmo’ s dedication to driving innovation in the digital payments space and highlights its role in supporting the future of healthcare and financial well-being in partnership with innovative companies such as meragoHealth. As the landscape of digital payments continues to evolve, Wibmo remains committed to providing secure, scalable, and versatile solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses and consumers.